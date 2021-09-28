Cohesity hires Pure Sales VP as its Chief Revenue Officer

Data protector and manager Cohesity has hired Kevin Delane as its Chief Revenue Officer, replacing the departed Michael Cremen.

Cremen resigned in August to go to another company, and Delane has been hired quite quickly. He comes from being worldwide sales VP at all-flash array supplier Pure Storage, a strategic Cohesity partner. Like Cohesity, Pure is embarking on a transition to SaaS-based services and so Delane will be able to hit the ground running from that point of view.

Kevin Delane.

Mohit Aron, Cohesity founder and CEO, said in a statement: “Kevin has proven success in advancing global go-to-market strategies and consistently delivering strong results. With an extensive knowledge of the technology industry, strong partner and international expertise, and a management approach that puts culture first, Kevin will play a key role in accelerating our global momentum. We are thrilled to welcome Kevin to the Cohesity executive leadership team at this exhilarating time.”

Exhilarating? Yes, because Cohesity has just announced a knock-out quarter.

We understand Delane was recommended by some Cohesity board members — for example Carl Eschenbach, who was previously hired by Kevin to work at EMC. It’s a small world.

Cohesity’s announcement points out that, at Pure, Delane was responsible for the company’s global go-to-market strategy, including sales, field sales, sales operations, and systems engineering, and he was also instrumental in preparing the company for its IPO. (We like this point, being sure that Cohesity has an IPO in its near-term plans. And that could mean stock options for Delane.)

Delane spent nearly eight years at Pure, having previously spent almost 19 years at EMC, then Dell EMC, finishing up as SVP business operations for Isilon.

His comment about joining Cohesity? “This was an opportunity I simply could not pass up.”