Storage news buffet — Quantum, DataCore, SoftIron and other tasty treats

Quantum is building out is credentials as an ADAS (Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems) supplier, reckoning a contribution of a reference architecture will help acceptance of its storage HW+SW into ADAS workflow systems. DataCore is hiring a product and sales management VPs to increase its momentum management following a string of double-digit growth quarters. SoftIron has a new storage router to enable, it hopes, enterprise-wide adoption of Ceph.

And we have our own string of news bytes to follow that — especially one about Backblaze’s ransomware ecosystem exploration.

Quantum reference architecture for ADAS

File and object storage, management and workflow supplier Quantum announced the release of an end-to-end reference architecture for Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Driving (AD) systems.

It combines ultra-fast automotive and mil-spec NVMe edge storage device with StorNext software to capture, manage, and enrich vast quantities of sensor data to help drive the future of autonomous vehicles.

Jamie Lerner, President and CEO, Quantum, said: “Although still relatively nascent, organisations developing autonomous vehicles are at a crossroads. The volume of data being captured is increasing exponentially, presenting an urgent need for speed, capacity and cost-efficiency in the data management lifecycle.”

Quantum ADAS Reference Architecture diagram.

Test vehicles typically capture terabytes of sensor data per hour generated by multiple video cameras, LiDARs, and Radars. ADAS/AD development systems rely on collecting and processing these large amounts of unstructured data to build sophisticated Machine Learning (ML) models and algorithms, requiring intelligent and efficient data management.

The Quantum R6000, with a removable storage canister, is an ultra-fast automotive & mil-spec edge storage device explicitly developed for high-speed data capture in challenging, rugged environments including car, truck, airplane, and other moving vehicles. StorNext software can help store and direct the data from the R6000 to ADAS/AD workflows.

DataCore exec hires

Software-defined storage supplier DataCore has hired Abhijit Dey as its Chief Product Officer and Gregg Machon to be its VP for Americas Sales. Dey comes from Agari, with time at Druva, Veritas and Symantec before that. Machon’s job history in reverse order is Radiant RFID, Qumulo (VP worldwide channels & OEMs), HPE and Nimble, with SolidFire and EMC before that.

Abhijit Dey (left) and Gregg Machon (right).

DataCore has made a significant investment in R&D, resulting in an increase of technical talent of more than 40 per cent in the last two years alone while modernising software development and testing practices, opening a centre of excellence in Bangalore, India, and a new office in Austin, Texas.

It had its 12th consecutive year of positive cash flow and double-digit growth in net new revenue over the last few quarters. This is a period in which the company has added an average of over 100 net new customers per quarter, with a strong performance in government, healthcare, and CSP (cloud service provider) verticals.

SoftIron’s new storage router

SoftIron, punting itself as the world leader in task-specific appliances for scale-out data centre solutions, announced general availability of its latest HyperDrive Storage Router, the HR61000 — an intelligent services gateway that provides interoperable high-throughput storage transactions for organisations using S3 or legacy protocols such as iSCSI, NFS, and SMB.

It provides gateway services and legacy file and block integration for enterprise applications. Combined with SoftIron’s Ceph-based HyperDrive Storage appliances, organisations can use it to gain virtually limitless storage scalability, while consolidating and simplifying their legacy storage systems management.

SoftIron HyperDrive HR61000 Storage Router Specifications:

Networking — 2x NICs (100Gbit/sec);

Data resiliency — High Availability per service/protocol;

Storage Protocols — iSCSI, SMB, NFS, Custom, CephFS;

Management — 1x 1GbE, IPMI, Hyperdrive Manager;

Power supply — Redundancy power (Dual Supplies); 120v–240v; 50Hz–60Hz;

Power consumption — < 165 watts;

Dimensions — 1 Rack Unit

The HR61000 Storage Router is available for POC and purchase today, either via traditional purchasing (CAPEX) and as-a-Service (OPEX) options.

Shorts

Data protection and cyber-security supplier Acronis is entering into a training partnership with Nuremberg-based qSkills. qSkills will be offering training for Acronis products to partners and end users across EMEA.

A Backblaze blog opens the door on the ransomware economy and its ecosystem of players; developers, organised crime syndicates, brokers, operators, etc. It is a fascinating read.

Backblaze ransomware ecosystem diagram.

Object storage supplier Cloudian announced record bookings for the first half of its fiscal year ending July 31, increasing 50 per cent over the same period last year. The growth was driven by strength in both reorders from existing customers and sales to new customers. The company now has approximately 650 customers worldwide, up 40 percent over the past year.

Commvault sued Cohesity and Rubrik in April last year. It and Rubrik have now come to an agreement on all outstanding patent litigation proceedings between themselves. Commvault CEO Sanjay Mirchandani writes: “We have reached an amicable settlement that respects our mutual intellectual property and is in the best interest of our company and shareholders.” Will a similar agreement follow between Commvault and Cohesity?

DIGISTOR Citadel encrypted SSD.

Secure, data-at-rest (DAR) suppler DIGISTOR and embedded cyber security supplier Cigent Technology announced a tech partnership to expand data security across the entire lifecycle of a storage drive from initial deployment to end-of-life for military, defence, and critical infrastructure applications. The effort will combine Cigent’s Dynamic Data Defense Engine (D³E) with DIGISTOR encrypted SSD storage products.

Data lake analysis startup Dremio has launched a global partner network which includes cloud, technology, consulting, and system integration (SI) partners such as AWS, Intel, Microsoft, Tableau, Privacera, dbt Labs, Twingo, InterWorks, and others. Features include a dedicated partner account manager, business planning, one-on-one support, education and enablement, sales and technical training and certification, and joint marketing support to drive growth. There are also provides substantial discounts, sales incentives and joint marketing funds.

FileCloud ships a cloud-agnostic enterprise file sync, sharing and data governance platform. It has announced its new Compliance Center which enables US government agencies and organisations the ability to run ITAR-compliant enterprise file share, sync, and endpoint backup solutions with necessary encryption options. Some key highlights include:

Organizations without sophisticated risk management expertise can run their own compliance solution with necessary encryption options

Automated wizard streamlines compliance to just two clicks, guiding admins through configurations and identifying any missing elements

FileCloud for ITAR provides multi-level data protection through Data Leak Prevention capabilities

Backup target appliance maker ExaGrid has signed up TIM AG as a value-added distributor in the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland).

HPE has won a $2 billion contract to provide HPC and AI services to the US National Security Agency (NSA). Product will be supplied through the GreenLake subscription business over a ten-year period. There is an HPC-as-a-Service platform based on Apollo and ProLiant servers deployed in a QTS data center and managed by HPE.

Kasten by Veeam, a supplier of Kubernetes Backup, today announced that the CyberPeace Institute has deployed Kasten K10 to protect its Kubernetes applications and reduce the risk of data loss and corruption.

Kingston DataTraveler Max.

Taking advantage of the USB-C interface, Kingston has produced a DataTraveler Max USB 3.2 gen-2 thumb drive. It delivers up to 1000MB/sec read bandwidth and 900MB/sec write bandwidth. Capacities are 256GB, 512GB and 1TB. It weighs just 12g and has a five-year warranty.

Lightbits Labs, which supplies NVMe-optimized, SW-defined elastic block storage for private and edge clouds, has been assigned a patent (11,09,3408) for “a system and method for optimizing write amplification of non-volatile memory storage media.”

The abstract reads: “A system and a method of managing storage of cached data objects on a non-volatile memory (NVM) computer storage media including at least one NVM storage device, by at least one processor, may include: receiving one or more data objects having respective Time to Live (TTL) values; storing the one or more data objects and respective TTL values at one or more physical block addresses (PBAs) of the storage media; and performing a garbage collection (GC) process on one or more PBAs of the storage media based on at least one TTL value stored at a PBA of the storage media.”

New Yorker Electronics has announced its release of the new Innodisk Industrial-grade DDR5 DRAM modules. The modules comply with all relevant JEDEC standards and are available in 16GB and 32GB capacities, as 4800MT/s. The Innodisk DDR5 DRAM also has a theoretical maximum transfer speed of 6400MT/s, doubling the rate of its predecessor, DDR4. In addition, the voltage has been dropped from 1.2V to 1.1V, reducing overall power consumption.

Server-embedded, infrastructure-as-a-service start-up Nebulon has signed up Boston to resell its product.

OWC has announced Jellyfish Manager 2.0 which works directly with Jellyfish servers, specialised shared storage devices that allow multiple post-production video editors to work simultaneously with 4K, 6K, and 8K footage. It integrates with AWS, Backblaze and Wasabi and includes the most requested cloud backup services that allow users to run scheduled backups, and if necessary, recover their data from the cloud.

OwnBackup, which supplies a cloud data protection platform, announced the acquisition of RevCult, a California-based software company that provides Salesforce security and governance solutions, often known as SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM). SSPM helps organisations more easily secure data that is growing in volume, velocity and variety, as well as avoid exposure by continuously scanning for and eliminating configuration mistakes and mismanaged permissions, which are the top causes of cloud security failures.

Multi-cloud Kubernetes-as-a-Service supplier Platform9 has joined joined Intel’s Open Retail Initiative (ORI), whose mission is to enable retail transformation using open source, edge/IoT, and ISV ecosystem applications.

Storage tester SANBLaze announced its SBExpress Version 8.3/10.3 software release which provides NVMe SSD manufacturers the ability to test PCIe-based NVMe devices as well as NVMe-oF (NVMe over Fabrics) devices. Comprehensive test suites are included for complete verification and compliance of ZNS, VDM, TCG, OPAL/Ruby and T10/DIF specifications for NVMe devices. Enhanced Python and XML APIs provide access to all tests and features enabling integration of SANBlaze SBExpress NVMe systems into existing test infrastructure — all fully compatible with SANBlaze’s upcoming Gen-5 PCIe generation of products.

The SNIA tells the world that the latest revision of SNIA Linear Tape File System (LTFS) Format Specification, v 2.5.1, is now adopted as the international standard ISO/IEC 20919:2021 through the collaboration between SNIA and ISO. The LTFS Format Specification defines the self-describing data structure on tape for the long-term retention of data at low-cost with the benefit of data portability between the different systems and different sites using tapes. The changes from previous ISO/IEC 20919:2016 adds the improvement in storage efficiency with the incremental index recording and supports a wider variety of characters in the file name and extended attribute with the character encoding.

Storage SW startup StorONE has signed a reseller agreement with Virtual Graffiti, a California-based provider of network infrastructure systems. The agreement covers the entire StorONE product portfolio, as well as a series of next-generation hybrid storage systems built on Seagate hardware, that deliver high performance and high capacity at affordable prices.

Data integrity and integration supplier Talend has once again been named by Gartner, for the sixth consecutive time, as a Leader in the August 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools. For a complimentary copy of the Gartner report, click here.

Cloud storage supplier Wasabi has signed an EMEA-wide distribution contract with Exclusive Networks, a cybersecurity specialist, which has its X-OD online delivery channel. Denis Ferrand-Ajchenbaum, VP Global Vendor Alliances and Business Development at Exclusive Networks, said: “Enterprise customers are budgeting more and more for their storage needs with public cloud providers like AWS, Azure, GCP and others, and frequently getting stung by extra charges for egress and API requests. Wasabi makes consumption easier, simpler and cheaper, and we at Exclusive are delighted to be able to offer EMEA partners the opportunity to enjoy enhanced benefits.”

ReRAM develop Weebit Nano has expanded its partnership with CEA-Leti, the French research institute. As part of the agreement, Weebit will incorporate additional IP licensed from CEA-Leti into its ReRAM offerings, further improving its technical parameters such as endurance, retention and robustness. Tests show an order of magnitude improvement in array-level endurance, and a 2x increase in data retention at the same conditions compared to previous results. In addition, the technology will make it possible for Weebit to address new high-volume markets such as automotive and smart cards by enabling high-temperature reliability up to 175oC and high-temperature compatibility for wafer level packaging.

Digitimes has reported China’s YMTC is experiencing low yields (30 to 40 per cent) on its 128-layer NAND chips. Overall the NAND industry is moving to 162–172 layer NAND, leaving YMTC behind. Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers notes YTMC may not achieve its capacity plans until the second half of 2022 given the lower yields thus far, while production may reach 80–85k wafers per month by the end of 2021.

Virtual storage array supplier Zadara says it’s getting good traction with its recently-launched its Federated Edge programme. This is a fully managed, distributed cloud architecture sold through a global network of MHSPs. “We see a future where there is a Federated Edge Cloud in every city in the entire world, hosted by an MHSP, allowing edge customers to deploy workloads at sub-five milliseconds no matter where they are,” said Nelson Nahum, CEO, Zadara.