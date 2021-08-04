Lenovo unveils new NetApp entry-level all-flash arrays

Lenovo has announced two entry-level all-flash arrays, one with NVMe drives and the other SAS, with a sub-$15,000 starting price.

The DM5000 is a capacity-optimised 2Ux24 small form factor slot box scaling up to 2.2PB of raw capacity using 144x 15.36TB SAS SSDs, spread across a base enclosure and 5x 2Ux24 expansion cabinets. The faster but lower-capacity DM5100F uses NVMe SSDs, supports NVMe/FC, and can only have a single expansion cab. And it has faster Ethernet or Fibre Channel ports as a basic speeds’n’feeds table shows:

Marco Pozzoni, Director, EMEA Storage Sales at Lenovo ISG, said: “Traditional storage solution packages come with all capabilities built-in, raising the costs and making storage expensive for all businesses. We’ve decided to address this issue and offer solutions that help companies, irrespectively of the growth stage they are at.”

The systems include deduplication and compression, and Pozzoni explained: ”Our tests have achieved efficiency rates of up to 20:1 when running virtual machines, and up to 3:1 in other more data-intensive environments. These ratings dramatically lower the total cost of ownership of data storage.”

Lenovo DM5000F.

We think the two Lenovo arrays are based on OEM NetApp AFF A250 hardware and ONTAP software.

The arrays can be purchased as block-access-only and then upgraded to add file and object (S3) access, with Lenovo claiming it is “the first to market with complete upgrade paths from block-only to Unified (block, file and object) storage”. We have asked it to justify this claim, as the systems appear to be based on NetApp hardware and software.

Lenovo says the primary capabilities of its new arrays include:

Cloud integration facilities for backup, Disaster Recovery (DR), automated data tiering and burst workload management;

facilities for backup, Disaster Recovery (DR), automated data tiering and burst workload management; ThinkSystem Intelligent Monitoring Predictive analytics and machine learning algorithms to uncover risk factors and opportunities to improve system health, availability, and security;

Predictive analytics and machine learning algorithms to uncover risk factors and opportunities to improve system health, availability, and security; Data protection Built-in backup/restore and disaster recovery, integrated with third-party software including Veeam and Commvault;

Built-in backup/restore and disaster recovery, integrated with third-party software including Veeam and Commvault; SnapMirror Business Continuity Non-disruptive failover active-active cross site clusters, ensuring data continuity;

Non-disruptive failover active-active cross site clusters, ensuring data continuity; System availability Six 9s or better system availability, including for planned activities and unplanned events;

Six 9s or better system availability, including for planned activities and unplanned events; Security Regulatory compliance and protection against unauthorised data access including in-flight and at-rest encryption.

Lenovo’s channel now has a neat pair of entry-level all-flash arrays designed for capacity or performance, and can pitch datasheets at prospective customers. Read the DM5000F one here and the DM5100F one here.