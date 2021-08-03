It’s taken two years but Nutanix has added Commvault to Mine portfolio

Two years and three months after saying it would happen, Nutanix has added Commvault Backup and Recovery to its turnkey Mine backup appliance. We’re still waiting for Unitrends and Veritas to be added.

Mine was launched in May 2019 as a commodity X86 server running core Nutanix HCI software along with third-party backup software — initially from Veeam and then with HYCU following in November that year. The pitch was that customers could manage their primary and secondary (backup + archive) data through a single Prism console. Commvault, Unitrends and Veritas were identified in the May announcement as future Mine partners.

Tuhina Goel, Nutanix’s Director of Product Marketing, blogs that this “most recently engineered solution provides a simple yet intelligent data protection platform that delivers efficient backup and recovery services no matter where your data resides so that you can keep your business up and running under all circumstances.”

Nutanix Mine with Commvault diagram. [“Storge” Controller should be Storage Controller of course.]

John Tavares, VP Global Channel and Alliances at Commvault provided a matching quote: “Nutanix Mine with Commvault takes our partnership to a new level, providing customers with the speed, scalability, and flexibility they need to modernise their data center. Together we are offering the answer to today’s very real data concerns — Commvault’s trusted intelligent data services and Nutanix’s simplified storage in one turnkey solution.

That’s all very well, but why has it taken so long? Commvault added support for Nutanix AHV in 2015, and subsequently added support for Nutanix snapshots, replication, Nutanix Files, Nutanix Objects, and now Nutanix Mine. Obviously Commvault is a committed Nutanix partner.

Customers buy a Mine system through Nutanix’s channel. Nutanix Mine with Veeam and HYCU is available on a range of HPE ProLiant servers. We anticipate the ProLiant/Mine boxes could host the Commvault software as well and the sourcing Nutanix channel partner can advise on the server hardware box size and capability.

The bullet point summary about the Mine + Commvault combo’s benefits is this:

Meet the most stringent RTO/RPO SLAs with strict consistency;

Converge backup, recovery, and archival in a single turnkey solution;

Seamlessly connect to public cloud for long term data retention — AWS, Azure and GCP;

Start small and scale as your data footprint grows;

Improve security posture by combining Nutanix’s hardened platform security with Commvault’s built in AI/ML driven anomaly detection, air-gapping, and data validation;

Protect against ransomware by combining the Nutanix Mine WORM capability for immutable backups with Commvault’s multiple layers of protection control;

Streamlining the customer support experience.

The basic point here is that Nutanix has, finally, been able to add Commvault to its other two Mine partners: Veeam and HYCU. We are still waiting for Unitrends and Veritas. As for Acronis, Atempo, Cohesity, Rubrik and the many other backup suppliers — who knows?

You might think that for Nutanix, having just three partners for its Mine appliance 27 months after product launch is not that many. We wouldn’t like to comment.