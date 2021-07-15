Cloudian’s ransomware report surprisingly recommends organisations buy Cloudian products

Object storage supplier Cloudian has issued a commissioned ransomware report saying more ransomware attacks are happening and potential victims should buy quick data recovery systems – like Cloudian’s Object Lock and HyperStore.

The report, entitled “2021 Ransomware Victims Report”, was produced by having Sapio Research survey 200 US-based IT decision-makers whose organisations had suffered a ransomware attack in the last 24 months. It notes:

Phishing continues to be one of the easiest paths for ransomware – Phishing succeeded despite the fact that 65 per cent of those that reported it as the entry point had conducted anti-phishing training for their employees;

Attackers move fast, and the impact is widespread – 56 per cent of survey respondents reported that attackers were able to take control of their data and demand ransom within just 12 hours, and another 30 per cent said it happened within 24 hours;

The financial costs go beyond just ransom payments – even after incurring an average total cost of $406,000 (reflecting both the ransom payment and other costs) only 57 per cent of respondents that paid ransom got all their data back.

Cyber insurance is inadequate – it covered only about 60 per cent of the ransomware payment and other costs incurred by those that paid ransom, presumably reflecting deductibles and coverage caps. Of those that had cyber insurance, 88 per cent have had their rates increased post-attack, with an average increase of 25 per cent.

So, in the face of this “Oh, woe is me” information, the report writers argue: “The harsh reality is that organisations need to assume ransomware attacks will get through and, therefore, have a cyber strategy that focuses greater attention on how to recover their data quickly and easily without having to pay ransom.“

But Cloudian has you covered, as the report reassuringly claims: “Cloudian S3 Object Lock enables fast, easy data recovery without paying [a] ransom.” It is part of Cloudian’s HyperStore object storage – “the only independent object storage platform in the industry that has obtained both Common Criteria and Federal Information Processing Standard certification (FIPS).”

There you go. Buy Cloudian’s immutable storage and laugh in the face of ransomware attackers.

