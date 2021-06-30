StorMagic virtual SAN meets Hivecell stackable edge HCI

Virtual SAN supplier StorMagic has launched Hivecell HCI with StorMagic SvSAN, claiming it delivers edge computing on an enterprise scale for remote sites with no IT tech expertise.

Brian Grainger, President of StorMagic, Chief Revenue Officer and board member, issued a quote: “Together with Hivecell and Intel, we’re proud to deliver a solution that eliminates the need for a large technical staff to install or maintain, while still delivering 100 per cent uptime for the mission-critical edge site. Customers can easily implement, run and scale edge sites from a few to thousands without the heavy IT infrastructure often needed to maintain the hardware.”

Hivecell stack.

Hivecell, or The Ricker Lyman Robotic Co., is based in Beacon, New York and was started up in 2008 by CEO Jeffrey Ricker and President Paul Lyman with $415K in funding, according to Crunchbase. The company produces stackable edge computing boxes that are supplied on a managed service basis and don’t need a rack framework.

Some Hivecell box details.

These are hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) appliance boxes, either Arm-powered (Hivecell Horizon) or using an Intel Atom CPU (Hivecell Perimeter). They process information from a set of edge devices, and can send processed data summaries to the public cloud.

Think of them as occupying the same near-embedded edge HCI device market space as Scale Computing’s HE150 product.

Scale Computing HE150 edge computing box.

Partnering with Intel

The StorMagic Hivecell deal involves the Intel-powered Perimeter system. The two say centralised monitoring, management, updates and upgrades are provided as a service, eliminating capital expenditures and reducing operating expenses. Hivecell HCI has no need for technical staff to install or maintain hardware, and no special requirements for power, cooling or networking. The combined system can be deployed and running with just a click, the two suppliers claim.

HiveCell box specs.

There are three different modes for customer software deployment: cloud-based, enterprise and disconnected.

Ricker said: “It’s becoming clear that edge computing is the future for data processing, and we are thrilled to partner with StorMagic and Intel to offer a fully complete, edge-as-a-service platform with a high-availability storage solution that doesn’t require buying or maintaining software or hardware and can be installed with no training.”

To find out more, a joint company solution paper should be live on the StorMagic site later today.