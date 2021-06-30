Forget passwords — try fingerprint drive access

No need to bother with passwords — Verbatim has built external drives with secure fingerprint access to prevent data loss or unauthorised access.

There are 512GB and 1TB handheld recorder-sized SSDs with an M.2 format card inside them and a fingerprint reader at the top of the device. The disk version uses a 2.5-inch drive with either 1TB or 2TB capacity and the same fingerprint reader. Both the SSD and HDD connect to a host using USB 3.2 gen-1 across a USB-C connection with up to 5Gbit/sec bandwidth.

Drive contents are encrypted using AES-256 hardware encryption to add extra security. Up to eight users’ fingerprints can be registered to provide for secure file sharing.

Executive Fingerprint Secure drives; SSD (left) and HDD (right).

These drives can also be connected to a TV once a fingerprint is registered — an unusual feature.

Verbatim provides Nero Backup software for Windows with the drives to back up all files, folders, and drives from laptops or PCs as well as schedule auto back up to a set time and day to ensure that it gets done regularly.

There is no Mac support for Nero, which is a pity, and the drive capacities are too low for anything over 2TB of data on your laptop or desktop PC. We would hope Verbatim will eventually bring out 3TB and 4TB models.

Recommended retail prices:

1TB (PN 53652) Executive Fingerprint Secure HDD — £79.99;

2TB (PN 53653) — £99.99;

512GB (PN 53656) Executive Fingerprint Secure SSD — £87.99;

1TB (PN 53657) — £134.99.