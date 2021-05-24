Your occasional storage digest with Veritas, Nasuni, NetApp, ArcServe and SUSE

There’s a whole lot of data protection goodness this week, with new moves at Veritas, Arcserve and HYCU. We also have a NetApp ONTAP array telemetry update plus FlexPod-Intersight integration, and SUSE releasing new Kubernetes software as part of a general software update.

Veritas ingests and integrates HubStor

HubStor’s technology is now a fully integrated part of the Veritas portfolio. Veritas acquired HubStor in January.

A new Veritas NetBackup SaaS Protection (NSP) offering is designed to meet the needs of Veritas’ NetBackup enterprise customers. It enables enterprise organisations to protect their SaaS application and file data, including Microsoft 365, Box, Slack, Google Drive and on-premises. NSP converges data protection, data governance and cloud storage in one service. The idea is to provide granular data management and control, enterprise-grade security and high performance and scalability.

NetApp Harvests telemetry

V21.5 of the Harvest2 ONTAP telemetry-handling software is out. The team rewrote the core of Harvest in Go. (Harvest2 is a replacement for the older versions of Harvest 1.6 and below.) The Harvest software framework, via a “collector, collects performance, capacity and hardware metrics from ONTAP clusters, displays it in Grafana dashboards, and exports it to Prometheus, InfluxDB, Graphite and other databases”.

v21.05 increased Harvest’s out-of-the-box security posture with self-signed certificates rejected by default. There are two options: set up clients for each cluster, or disable the TLS check in Harvest. To disable, you need to edit harvest.yml and add use_insecure_tls=true to each poller or add it to the Defaults section. Doing so tells Harvest to ignore invalid TLS certificates.

RPM and Debian packages will be deprecated in the future, replaced with Docker and native packages. Also Harvest 1.6 is now at the end of support. It’s recommended that users upgrade to Harvest 21.05 to take advantage of the improvements.

NetApp’s FlexPod gets Intersight

The Cisco-NetApp converged infrastructure reference architecture FlexPod offering, now en years old, can now be managed with Cisco’s Intersight software. This is based on a new Intersight-ONTAP integrated management capability.

Customers can monitor their distributed FlexPod assets – storage, compute, and network – from a centralised dashboard and initiate common FlexPod operations from the Intersight portal.

A video is available to show what can be done.

StorageCraft updates SMB data protection

Arcserve’s StorageCraft announced the general availability of the next major releases of ShadowXafe (backup software) and OneXafe Solo (plug-and-protect backup and recovery appliance). Both are set up for SMBs and support multi-cloud environments with enhanced security features.

They provide the option to back up and support native replication into third-party clouds, including GCP, AWS, Azure Blob Storage, and Wasabi. They have a consolidated public cloud-hosted web console that relies on secure protocols, including Two-Factor Authentication.

The new releases of ShadowXafe and OneXafe Solo are available immediately through StorageCraft’s network of authorised resellers and distributors. Arcserve and StorageCraft merged in March this year.

SUSE updates Linux and Rancher SW

SUSE says Enterprise Linux and Kubernetes management form the foundation of the modern IT stack and are the basis for its two product families, SUSE Linux Enterprise and SUSE Rancher.

The latest release of SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 Service Pack 3 (SLES 15 SP3) will deliver full binary compatibility between openSUSE Leap and SUSE Linux Enterprise.

SUSE plans to introduce programs and services to help users of CentOS, which no longer has binary compatibility with any commercial Linux distribution, migrate to Leap. SLES 15 SP3 introduces SUSE Linux Enterprise Base Container Images (SLE BCI), which provide open, flexible and secure container images and application development tools for immediate use by developers and integrators without lock-in.

SLES 15 SP3 includes support for the latest Intel, AMD, and IBM Z and POWER hardware platforms, ARM chipsets, enhanced database support and performance, and strengthened security and data protection with STIG compliance and crypto support.

SUSE Rancher 2.6 will feature a new user interface design and full lifecycle management of Microsoft AKS and Google GKE, adding to existing support for Amazon EKS. SUSE Rancher 2.6 also will introduce support for SLE BCI.

The firm’s Hybrid IT product is an open, interoperable offering consisting of SUSE Rancher, RKE, Longhorn, SUSE Manager, and SLES. It the complete software stack needed to run both traditional applications and cloud native applications in datacenter and cloud environments. To learn more, check out the SUSE Hybrid IT solution blog here.

Shorts

The AuriStor File System suite, including Red Hat Enterprise Linux kernel modules, is now certified for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.4. AuriStorFS, is an object-store backed filesystem namespace that provides secure cross-platform file access within a global namespace. It also transparently provides client systems data locality, high availability, and redundancy.

Cohesity DataProtect customer Sky Lakes Medical Center, a hospital located in Klamath Falls, Oregon, successfully recovered all of its servers and applications following an October 2020 ransomware attack, all without paying a penny of the ransom. Cohesity helped Sky Lakes recover roughly 650 servers and 150 applications, including those with clinical, financial, and materials management functionality.

Dell grabbed a Customers’ Choice award in the May 2021 Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer”: for Hyperconverged Infrastructure, specifically PowerFlex and VxRail, for a second year. Dell says it has been #1 in HCI Systems for 14 consecutive quarters according to IDC revenue numbers.

Immuta now has $90m in Series D funding. Its software can automate access control for any data, on any cloud service, across all compute infrastructure. The D-round comes less than a year after a C-round and brings total capital raised to $169m. Amazon Redshift and Azure Synapse are the latest cloud data platforms to be integrated with Immuta’s platform as part of its latest release.

Index Engines now supports Dell’s PowerProtect Data Manager with its CyberSense data analysis software, which scans backup data to check integrity, monitors suspect files to identify changes indicative of cyberattack, and provides forensic reporting to diagnose and recover from corruption.

Enterprise storage array provider Infinidat has been named a May 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice in the Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer”: Primary Storage Arrays, for a third consecutive year.

Other news

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) has approved the SNIA Storage Management Initiative Specification (SMI-S) v1.8.0 rev 5 as ISO/IEC 24775-8:2021. SMI-S has been implemented in over 1,350 storage products that provide access to common storage management functions and features. SNIA believes SMI-S 1.8 rev 5 is the best version of the specification and should be adopted worldwide.

RSC Tornado HPC server.

Russian supplier RSC has a Tornado server using gen 3 Xeon CPUs and Optane 200 series persistent memory. It’s being used for HPC workloads by the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research (JINR), Siberian Supercomputer Center (SSCC) of Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences (SB RAS) based at the Institute of Computational Mathematics and Mathematical Geophysics (ICM&MG), and the Ioffe Physical and Technical Institute.

ReRAM startup Weebit Nano and EDA SW design house Silvaco will jointly deliver a presentation on new developments in ReRAM simulation at the 13th International Memory Workshop (IMW) 2021. The presentation is based on work described in a new paper from Silvaco, Weebit, and CEA-Leti, “A Comprehensive Oxide-Based ReRAM TCAD Model with Experimental Verification,” which explores new predictive and physics-based TCAD simulations for modelling Oxide-based ReRAM.

People

Carsten Graf.

Cloudian has promoted Carsten Graf as senior director of sales, EMEA, from being director of sales for the DACH region. Prior to joining Cloudian, he served as managing director at SaaS provider Code42.

Delphix has appointed David McJannet, CEO of HashiCorp and former Executive in Residence at Greylock Partners, to its Board of Directors. Previously McJannet ran marketing at GitHub and Hortonworks.

SaaS data protector HYCU announced former Google UK Exec Rajh Das has joined HYCU to head up EMEA Sales. It is HYCU’s 30th new hire following its A-round funding.

WekaIO has opened an EMEA office and hired Ryan Taylor as Senior Sales Director to run it. He comes to Weka from Quantum, where he served as the EMEA sales lead specialist for the continuation of the ActiveScale business after its acquisition from Western Digital. Taylor will be heading Weka’s existing personnel plus an expanded EMEA team that includes Systems Engineer Mark Lucas and Regional Sales Manager Adrian Burch.