Infinite IO domain name up for grabs as co-founder confirms company ‘shut down’

Startup Infinite IO’s domain name is up for sale: $75,000 and it’s yours. This comes two months after its server kit was listed for sale at a Texas auction. The company has closed down, a co-founder confirmed to Blocks and Files.

Infinite IO domain name sale notice.

Infinite IO offered accelerated access to files with its NAS metadata server speeding file:folder and other file metadata operations. This meant a speeding up of access to actual file data. It developed this into tiering software, running in an appliance, that moved cold files into cloud object storage and allowed user to access them more quickly.

It was founded in Austin, Texas, in 2012 by CEO Mark Cree, VP Operations David Sommers, VP Engineering Jay Rolette and principal engineer Chris Richards. Jay Rolette said today: “Unfortunately, InfiniteIO shut down about 6 months ago.”

Infinite IO gained $3.4m in A-round funding in 2015, and $10.3m B-round cash in 2018: a total of $13.7m. We are told that Infinite IO could not develop a virtual machine version of its software and this made customers perceive its incorporation into a hybrid cloud model as being difficult.

Server equipment from Infinite IO was auctioned off on March 26 according to an Auction Factory Texas note.

All-in-all it’s a sad end for a company that started out with high hopes and good technology.