I like to move it: Hitachi Vantara embraces Buurst’s Fuusion data mover

Hitachi Vantara has a “strategic partnership” with Buurst, the rebranded SoftNAS. It has adopted its Fusion data mover product for its Hitachi Virtual Storage-as-a-Service(VSaaS) and Hitachi Kubernetes Service offerings.

The pair spoke of the deal in a May 14 Hitachi Vantara and Buurst webinar (see here). The two companies also hosted a webinar on Monday, May 17. In the latter, they talked about hybrid cloud acceleration unifying compute and storage with Kubernetes for Hybrid Cloud.

Buurst built Fuusion on the open source Apache NiFi project. It is a bi-directional data pipeline connecting edge and cloud. You can deploy it on bare metal, in virtual machines or, in the future, containers. It supports AWS, Azure, GCP, and VMware, and operates across any network link.

The Fuusion software accelerates network traffic and ensures no loss of data, even if the network goes down for a period of time. It provides a chain of custody for migrated data. Management is central.

The VSTaaS webinar registration page says: “Buurst Fuusion in [a] strategic partnership with Hitachi Virtual Storage as a Service delivers the best in breed Data Transfer Management and Data operations in the Industry. Hitachi Virtual Storage as a Service with Buurst Fuusion ensures data delivery in Hybrid Cloud deployments will be bullet proof.”

As part of the deal, the Hitachi Kubernetes Service will use Buurst Fuusion to deliver centralised data management and bi-directional data operations transfer across the hybrid cloud.

Fuusion is something like a data highway and spans on-premises data centre, co-location sites like Equinix, and public clouds. It competes with data moving technologies from Bridgeworks, Cirrus Data Solutions, Datadobi and WANdisco.

A slide from the VSTaaS webinar shows deployment of Buurst software on-premises, in Equinix colos, and in the public cloud:

CEO Vic Mahadevan runs the company. He was the company’s chairman from August 2019 and became CEO in November 2020, replacing Garry Olah. Olah became CEO when Mahadevan became board chair. The firm rebranded SoftNAS as Buurst during Olah’s tenure.

Marc Palombo, Buurst’s chief revenue officer, told us: “Garry was a first-time CEO and it showed in some initiatives. As a result, the board voted to move Vic into the CEO role in the fall in order to get the company back on track to its forecasted deliverables. Buurst is now poised to drive significant growth in 2021 with its new key strategic global partnership with Hitachi around data transfer management and more significant news to come.”