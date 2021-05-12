You’re heading to the cloud – congratulations. Now, where’s your data?

Promo Moving to the cloud is so exciting isn’t it? New tools, unlimited infrastructure, a whole new world of analytics and machine learning. Why didn’t we do this years ago, they’ll ask?

The answer, as with so many questions, is data. And if your organisation’s cloud to do list doesn’t have “data migration” somewhere near the top, the excitement will be short lived, as you face the challenges of pouring your data lake from one place to another, while ensuring updates are replicated, and fretting about when to make that final cut over.

Oh, and we’re totally comfortable that the data is secure both in transit and at rest, aren’t we?

The fact is data is a strategic lever in the cloud migration plan as a whole and failing to appreciate this from the start will only lead to disruption, delays and dodgy data. And that’s if you’re lucky.

Which is why you should join our webcast on June 3 at 9:00 PDT / 12:00 EDT / 17:00 BST, when we’ll be looking at Zero Disruption Cloud Data Migration.

Your host will be Tim Phillips, who’s only every disruptive in a good way, and he’ll be joined by Blocks and Files’ storage guru Chris Mellor and WANdisco’s CTO Paul Scott-Murphy.

This tech triumverate be talking through the realities of on-prem to cloud migration, and how to make this process as efficient and risk free as possible.

They’ll also highlight the most pressing technical challenges around cloud data migration, and how you should tackle them.

And they’ll lay out a proven framework for planning and executing a data-first migration.

So, if the cloud is on your agenda – and let’s face it, it probably is whether you know it or not – you should really join us. All you need is to migrate a few details of your own into the registration page here and we’ll update your calendar and give you a nudge on the day.