Rubrik gains NetApp as a reseller

NetApp is to resell Rubrik’s Cloud Data Management software for data protection, security, compliance and governance.

Rubrik provides software to backup application data and help customers with data security, compliance and governance. It can use NetApp StorageGRID object storage as a target system for storing the backed up data on-premises and NetApp target facilities in the public cloud.

Kim Stevenson, an SVP and GM at NetApp said: “Rubrik and NetApp together are delivering data management solutions for digital transformation in a hybrid multi-cloud world.”

The companies will offer a common set of data management tools across a data fabric spanning the on-premises and public cloud environments. Rubrik and NetApp say the combination of Rubrik Cloud Data Management and enhanced NetApp ONTAP software will provide consolidation benefits, deeper cloud integration and continuous data availability.

Rubrik’s Go Business Edition and Go Foundation Edition software will now appear on NetApp’s global price list. This deal will help both Rubrik and NetApp channel partners combine to win business.

Comment

This is a big win for Rubrik and gives it added credibility with NetApp’s salesforce and its channel partners. It will also enhance Rubrik’s standing in the overall enterprise data protection and governance market and reinforce its status in comparison to Cohesity, Commvault, Veeam and others as a major player to be reckoned with.