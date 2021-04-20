Zerto’s triple zinger for SaaS, Kubernetes and the AWS cloud

Zerto made three announcements at ZertoCon 2021 today: Zerto Backup for SaaS; support for Kubernetes; and expanded AWS backup services. The disaster recovery specialist also outlined features of its next major software release, Zerto 9.0.

Zerto Backup for SaaS (ZBaaS) runs on a secure private infrastructure, that delivers – the company says – data immutability, compliance, and guaranteed data availability. The service uses technology from Copenhagen-based Keepit to support Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.

David Osman, Zerto director, technology alliances, said in a statement: “The cloud has enabled people to do business anywhere and at any time, resulting in more critical data constantly being placed in the cloud. The problem is that leaving SaaS backup as an afterthought can result in debilitating loss, especially since most SaaS vendors do not provide this critical service as a standard inclusion.”

Frederik Schouboe, Keepit CEO, said his company was “excited to partner with an industry leader like Zerto and … thrilled our platform is being recognised for true cloud SaaS data protection and management, with added capabilities like archiving, eDiscovery, and open APIs.”

ZBaaS features granular recovery, data availability outside the normal production data centre, and an independent secure data backup stored at a different location for added ransomware protection.

Z4K

Zerto for Kubernetes (Z4K) takes Zerto’s continuous data protection technology to Kubernetes-orchestrated containers, providing backup and disaster recovery for on-premises and public cloud workloads. Z4K supports Microsoft Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS), Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS), Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE), IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service, and Red Hat OpenShift.

Kubernetes’ CSI interface has opened the door to widespread container data backup competition. Zerto has joined the fray to jostle with Commvault’s Metallic, Druva, HYCU, Mayadata, Pure Storage’s Portworx-based technology, Replix, Robin, Trilio, Veeam’s Kasten acquisition and more.