Egnyte deals with Microsoft 365 content sprawl

Microsoft 365’s multiple applications may mean there are mini-content silos to manage – which Egnyte now unifies and syncs with Azure Blob storage.

Egnyte is a file sync and share provider with built-in compliance and governance features to protect sensitive data. Microsoft 365 (M365) office apps include Exchange, Word, Excel, OneDrive, PowerPoint, SharePoint and Teams. Egnyte integrated with Teams last year and today has added more integrations.

Tony Schwingel, Director of IT Service Delivery at Brookfield Properties, outlined an issue with M365 content sprawl in a statement: “Our employees love using Microsoft 365 but with the multiple applications, including Teams, SharePoint, OneDrive, and desktop applications, we find it increasingly difficult to manage and secure all of our content.”

Rajesh Ram.

Rajesh Ram, Egnyte co-founder and chief experience officer, said in a press statement: “Accelerated by the rapid shifts to remote work, Microsoft’s cloud suite, increasingly front-ended by Microsoft Teams, is now pervasive among organisations of all sizes, which has introduced new and unfamiliar risks.

“Mid-sized organisations, in particular, struggle to implement the various compliance, security and privacy tools that Microsoft offers as add-on options to its service. The complexity challenges are particularly acute in regulated industries, such as financial services and healthcare.”

Egnyte and Microsoft.

That’s an opportunity for Egnyte, which has added support for:

Automatically identifying and classifying sensitive content in Exchange Online and Exchange Server emails and attachments to help prevent improper disclosure or accidental data loss,

Classifying and finding regulated and sensitive content across different SharePoint and OneDrive libraries through a single screen interface,

Users accessing and co-editing Word, Excel, and PowerPoint files using the respective Microsoft desktop apps with IT and security teams governing the data through Egnyte.

Sensitive content refers to social security and credit card numbers and other personally identifiable information.

Egnyte has also released a public cloud connector to sync selected files between Egnyte and Microsoft Azure Blob object storage; the Egnyte Public Cloud Connector. This can support virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) environments, data processing in Azure and archiving files to Azure. It can also be used for other cloud environments in addition to Azure.