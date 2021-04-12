Gartner: external storage send to lag server spend 2019-2025

Server-based IT expenditure will grow three times faster than external storage spending, over 2019-2025, according to Gartner forecasts.

Wells Fargo senior analyst Aaron Rakers has presented tabulated Gartner data to his subscribers which reveals that total IT end-user spending will grow 5.9 per cent from $3.84tn in 2019 to $5tn in 2025. He noted: “Worldwide IT spending includes spending on end-user devices (PCs, smartphones, etc.), data centre systems (servers, storage, and networking), enterprise software, IT services, and communications services.”

Data Centre server spend will grow from $80bn in 2019 to £111.6bn in 2025, a 5.6 per cent CAGR. External controller-based storage was worth $28bn in 2019 and is forecast to reach $29.9bn in 2025, a 1.8 percent CAGR.

Table supplied by Aaron Rakers.

The big growth areas are in the software:

Enterprise Application Software; 12.4 per cent CAGR from 2019’s $217.8bn to 2025’s $380bn,

Infrastructure Software; 10.7 per cent CAGR from 2019’s $258.8bn to 2o25’s $422.8bn,

Managed Services and Cloud Infrastructure Services; 10.2 per cent CAGR from $472.7bn in 2019 to $692.4bn in 2025.