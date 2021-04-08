MinIO adds mainstream object storage management features

MinIO, the Kubernetes object storage developer, this week released three management tools that collectively “allow customers to rapidly adopt even the most advanced MinIO capabilities while providing a roadmap for increased automation as they scale their deployments and workloads.”

MinIO Kubernetes Operator enables enterprise admins to deploy and manage object storage independently of the underlying edge, data centre and public cloud infrastructure. MinIO Console is a facility to provision multi-tenant object storage as a service. SUBNET Health runs automated diagnostic checks across storage drives, the network, CPU, memory, OS, containers and MinIO software components.

These three tools bring MinIO open source object storage closer to mainstream enterprise object storage products, such as those from Cloudian, Scality, NetApp (StorageGRID) and others.

In more detail, Operator includes DevOps tasks such as tenant creation, expansion and management capabilities for enterprise admin staff. It is available on major Kubernetes distributions including Red Hat OpenShift, VMware vSphere 7.0u1, SUSE Rancher, and HPE Ezmeral, and public cloud providers; Amazon’s EKS (Elastic Kubernetes Engine), Azure’s AKS (Azure Kubernetes Service), Google’s GKE (Google Kubernetes Engine) and Anthos.

MinIO Console and its GUI enables cluster management and help admin staff check system health, perform audit tasks and integrate MinIO software with other components. It’s built to support large scale deployments.

SUBNET Health is a “critical component of MinIO’s hybrid cloud strategy and provides customers with the confidence to run on any hardware, in any environment and on any cloud,” MinIO CEO and Co-Founder AB Periasamy said in a statement

Operator, Console and SUBNET Health are licensed under the GNU AGPL v3 license. An alternative commercial license is priced on usable capacity and users get access to the MinIO Subscription Network (SUBNET) with 24/7/365 direct-to-engineer support, access to the Panic Button, SUBNET Health, architecture, performance and security reviews.