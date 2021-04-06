Dell EMC leans on Druva for PowerProtect Backup Service

Dell EMC today officially confirmed backup-as-a-service, built on PowerProtect systems and Druva software.

PowerProtect Backup Service supports SaaS applications like Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, Salesforce and other cloud-based workloads, as well as endpoints and hybrid workloads. The offering enables customers to ”centrally protect, secure and recover diverse and distributed data while using features like eDiscovery, data security and compliance capabilities to reduce risks and meet governance requirements,” Laura DuBois, VP of data protection product management at Dell, wrote in a blog post.

Laura DuBois.

“IT organisations today must balance data growth across a growing number of clouds and edge locations while streamlining and centralising data management more broadly,” she said. According to Dell, PowerProtect Backup Service deploys in minutes and provides unlimited on-demand scaling along with centralised visibility and management from a web-based facility.

Blocks & Files exclusively revealed in January that Dell was in negotiations with Druva to offer the startup’s back up as a service. Druva supplies subscription-based backup-as-a-service that supports endpoints, on-premises server applications and public cloud workloads.

We asked DuBois why it it chose Druva’s SaaS platform. “A primary reason,” she said, “is its market leadership. Druva is a fast growing cloud data protection provider with over 4,000 customers and over 200PB of data under management.”

A second question is what’s Dell EMC’s long-term data protection as a service strategy? DuBois said: “As mentioned at Dell Technologies World last year, our primary vehicle for delivering IT as a service, including data protection, is Project APEX. It will offer customers greater choice in acquiring and using IT with a simple, consistent cloud experience across the Dell Technologies portfolio. You’ll hear more details about Project APEX soon.”