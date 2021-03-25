CTERA brings its file services to the Kubernetes party

CTERA plans to deliver a global file system for containers. ‘KubeFiler’ will provide container-native file services and act as a shared file resource for Pods in a Kubernetes cluster, CEO Liran Eshel told a press briefing yesterday “We’re finalising it to provision file services in a Kubernetes environment.”

CTERA provides file-based unstructured data management services using local cache systems or edge filers, connected to a central object store. It will release a version of its filesystem software providing file services to Kubernetes-orchestrated containers from local caches connected to its public-cloud-based global filesystem.

KubeFiler uses the Container Storage Interface (CSI) to provision file facilities to application containers. It functions effectively as a CTERA edge filer, providing a cache copy of global file system data stored in the public clouds. KubeFiler is a Posix mount point for Pods on Kubernetes cluster nodes.

The software will provide file data synchronisation cross customers sites and support bursting workloads to the public cloud.

CTO Aron Brand said CTERA is also re-architecting its software to be cloud-native, and turning it into micro-services – ‘This is a long-term process.” He was asked if adoption of Kubernetes by filesystem suppliers, such as NetApp with Astra, will level the competitive playing field. “Containers don’t change the competitive situation,” he replied. “Suppliers will serve different use cases and have their differing strengths.”

Nasuni, a competitor to CTERA, has hinted strongly that it will provide cloud-native file services. Blocks & Files anticipates that Pure Storage will also provide file services to containers through its Portworx acquisition.