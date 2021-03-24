We need to talk about Micron

Micron’s 3D XPoint withdrawal last week prompted much debate about the implications for Intel, the future of storage-class memory, the prospects for CXL, and the direction of Micron’s product plans.

I sat down – virtually – with Brian Beeler, Storage Review editor and founder, to discuss these topics on his video podcast. The show is is now available on YouTube.

Storage Review/Blocks & Files video podcast screen grab.

Some of the points we considered were:

Is there a real Storage Class Memory market? Any SCM that is slower or faster than DRAM will need software accommodations and an interface to processors (CPU, GPU, FGPA.)

Will PCIe 4 speed reduce need for SCM, because storage (SSD) access speed will increase?

Will High Bandwidth Memory reduce the need for SCM?

The Jim Handy view that Optane SSDs are a niche

If Intel doesn’t buy Micron’s Lehi fab then that indicates it sees no need for Lehi’s XPoint build capacity in the next few years?

Will Intel add a Compute Express Link interface to Optane Persistent Memory? This could enable AMD and Arm processors to use Optane.

Micron intends to compete with Optane PMem in the future with its new SCM products which use 3D XPoint learnings and knowledge

Micron does not need the Lehi fab to build its new SCM products – otherwise it wouldn’t sell it.

It was a free-flowing wide-ranging discussion with few holds barred. Brian and I hope you enjoy it.