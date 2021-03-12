Robin.io’s cloud native storage now supports IBM Cloud

Robin.io’s Cloud Native Storage (CNS) now provides storage and data management software for containerised apps in IBM’s public cloud.

Robin CNS integrates with IBM’s Cloud Kubernetes Service (IKS) which deploys and manages containers in that cloud. Robin CNS is already available for AWS, Azure, GCP, and VMware Cloud Foundation.

Robin’s CEO Partha Seetala, said in a statement: “Supporting IBM customers that rely on IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service is another step in our commitment to integrate Robin Cloud Native Storage with all of the environments that are most important to our users.”

Robin.io CNS graphic.

Chris Rosen, IBM program director for offering management, IBM Cloud Container Service, amplified this: “Robin CNS is designed to make it easy to deploy and manage stateful applications on IKS, enabling our users to easily onboard workloads such as MySQL, Postgres, MongoDB, Redis, Cassandra, and more.”

Robin CNS integrates with CSI and Kubernetes-native admin tooling through standard APIs. It offers app-consistent snapshots and backups, thin clones, multi-cloud portability, and high-availability.

Comment

Kubernetes provides the basic information and access, like CSI, that enables storage and data protection suppliers to provide storage provisioning, data protection and app migration services across any Kubernetes-orchestrated cloud and on-premises environments.

This level – but basic – playing field has enabled a raft of supplier and startup developments – HYCU, MayaData, NetApp Astra, Pure with Portworx, Robin.io, Red Hat OpenShift, Rook, StorageOS, SUSE with Rancher Labs, Veeam with Kasten, and VMware with Tanzu, to name a few.

However, storage and data protection for Kubernetes environments will likely become a feature rather than a product. This means product-focused startups will face strong competition as incumbent storage and data protection suppliers add the feature-set to their own products. NetApp’s Astra, which rolled out this week is a good example.