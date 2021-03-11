Webcast: Six mistakes to avoid while managing a storage solution

Promo WekaIO co-founder and CEO Liran Zvibel thinks enterprise data storage buyers should be aware of six traps lying in wait, when contemplating legacy solutions. I shall be asking him to explain himself in a Zoom session at 5pm GMT /9am PT (free registration link) today.

Zvibel reckons the six mistakes to avoid are:

Proprietary hardware, Software chasm between the on-premises and public cloud worlds, Separate silos for different workloads, Hobbled GPU hardware, Additional data protection requirement, Multi-product integration instead of consolidation around one.

I’m looking forward to digging into these claims to find out Liran’s justifications for making them.

Our webcast format is a Zoom session. Click the registration link to get access to the discussion. Tune in and decide for yourself if this fast filesystem – or data management supplier, as it now sees itself – has a good case for saying legacy storage should be on the way out.