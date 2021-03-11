Webcast: Six pitfalls of legacy storage

By
Chris Mellor
-

Promo WekaIO co-founder and CEO Liran Zvibel thinks enterprise data storage buyers should be aware of six traps lying in wait, when contemplating legacy solutions. I asked him to explain himself in a Zoom session at 5pm GMT /9am PT on March 11.

Zvibel reckons the six mistakes to avoid are:

  1. Proprietary hardware, 
  2. Software chasm between the on-premises and public cloud worlds,
  3. Separate silos for different workloads,
  4. Hobbled GPU hardware,
  5. Additional data protection requirement,
  6. Multi-product integration instead of consolidation around one.

I questioned these claims to find out Liran’s justifications for making them.

The webcast format was a Zoom session. Weka will post a link shortly

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR