Delphix and AppDynamics aim to ‘drive application downtime to zero’

Delphix and AppDynamics have integrated their software at the API level to provide automated data delivery and recovery when applications crash. The goal, they say, is to ‘drive application downtime to zero’.

Delphix’s programmable data infrastructure automates data collection from databases and ERP sources running on mainframes, commodity servers or in the public cloud. It provides the data on demand for Test and Dev, and other uses. AppDynamics, an application performance monitoring and AIOps business owned by Cisco, tracks application performance in real time and detects software and infrastructure failures.

Jedidiah Yueh

Jedidiah Yueh, Delphix CEO, said in the press release: “The most serious application issues are the hardest to reproduce and fix. They often involve software, integrated applications, and data. Companies need to be able to automatically reproduce application states prior to, during, or after events occur to get services back online.”

Renato Quedas, AppDynamics director of enterprise architecture and strategy, said: “Delphix’s programmable data infrastructure makes it significantly faster for their customers to identify, reproduce, and recover from unexpected application issues.”

Jason Simpson, VP of engineering at Choice Hotels, provided a supportive statement: “The worst time to wrangle data is when you’re in the midst of an issue or outage. Integrating application data with APM solutions like AppDynamics eliminates even the biggest bottlenecks in replicating issues—in doing so, Delphix automatically enables the availability of data-ready environments.”

Team tagging

When AppDynamics software detects an application performance problem or failure it can now issue API calls to Delphix to automatically provision the right databases for the affected application from the right point in time.

Joint Delphix-AppDynamics customers can use Delphix data provisioning within continuous integration/continuous delivery and testing environments to help reproduce issues, perform root cause analysis, develop and test fixes, and so drastically shorten the time to restore services, the companies say.

The integrated software provides:

An immutable data time machine to recreate data in an application environment before, during, or after an event occurs.

The ability to automatically provision data into production support environments, combined with APIs to refresh, clean up, bookmark, branch, and share data.

Delivery to Delphix of application topology from AppDynamics to determine what data to provision, and sending of analytics and event data to AppDynamics for dashboarding and querying.

Integration of Delphix with build and automation tools to provide environments to reproduce and fix issues.

Ability to identify, track, and resolve data-related application issues, such as data loss, data errors, and malicious changes to data, both within applications and across integrated systems.