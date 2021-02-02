Rubrik CRO Brett Shirk ‘has resigned’ – sources

Brett Shirk, Rubrik’s Chief Revenue Officer, resigned late last month, according to our sources. The data protection vendor has declined to answer our questions about this.

Rubrik’s front bench has seen multiple changes in recent months. What’s going on?

Executives who have left the company include:

Ann Boyd , VP Communications – Jan 2021 – joined in August 2020.

Murray Demo, CFO – resigned Sep 2020, left Jan 2021. Kiran Choudary promoted to take over.

Jeff Vijungco, Chief People Officer – left in January 2021, having joined in 2018.

Chris Wahl – Chief Technologist – Dec 2020.

Rinki Sethi – SVP and Chief information Security Officer – left in September 2020.

Shay Mowlem – SVP Product and Strategy – left in September, 2020. He joined in April 2018.

Avon Puri, CIO left in June 2020.

Brett Shirk

Prior to joining Rubrik in February 2019, Shirk was the GM of VMware’s America’s business. Before that he was the EVP for worldwide sales at Veritas. At Rubrik, he was responsible for driving Rubrik’s global go-to-market strategy and reported directly to Rubrik CEO Bipul Sinha.

At the time of his appointment, Sinha said Shirk’s “unparalleled expertise scaling world-class teams, ability to capitalise on changing market dynamics, dedication to partners, and customer-first mentality will be invaluable to Rubrik as we continue our global expansion.”

Rinki Sethi was hired as an SVP and Chief Information Security Officer in April 2019, coming from IBM, and she left in September 2020 to become a VP and CISO at Twitter.

When Shirk was hired Rubrik said it had expanded its executive team in 2018 with several high profile hires from leading technology companies, including: Chief Financial Officer Murray Demo (Atlassian), CIO Avon Puri (VMware), Chief Legal Officer Peter McGoff (Box), Chief People Officer Jeff Vijungco (Adobe), and SVP of Product & Strategy Shay Mowlem (Splunk).

Demo, Puri, Vijunco and Mowlem have all since left, as has Sethi, and it looks as if Shirk has followed them out of the door.