Red Hat OpenShift now does container storage backup

Red Hat has teamed up with three container backup suppliers to integrate their services with the company’s OpenShift Kubernetes distribution.

The Red Hat-certified backup products for OpenShift container storage are parent company IBM’s Spectrum Protect Plus; TrilioVault for Kubernetes; and Veeam-owned Kasten’s K10.

OpenShift Container Storage (OCS) runs as a Kubernetes service within Red Hat OpenShift to provide persistent storage to applications through automated management of storage resources.

OCS 4.6 adds container app snapshotting using a Container Storage Interface (CSI) plug-in. It also has a set of OpenShift APIs for data protection which refers to the snapshotting.

Kasten K10 and Red Hat OCS integration.

Kasten’s VP for Products Gaurav Rishi blogs that K10 “can perform durable backups of your data using OCS storage classes (PVCs), your metadata (Kubernetes and OpenShift APIs such as namespaces and secrets), provides local persistence of the backup for a minimal restore time and the ability to restore a running application namespace.”

The restoration can be to “a different namespace for test and QA purposes and even to a different OpenShift Container Platform cluster”.