Veritas snaps up HubStor, in DPaaS acqui-hire

Scoop! Veritas has bought HubStor, a Canadian backup and archive vendor, gaining itself a SaaS-based data protection development team. Terms are undisclosed.

Ontario-based HubStor was founded in 2015 by CEO Geoff Bourgeois and CTO Gregg Campbell, and its 21 employees have developed a unified backup and archive to the cloud as-a-service. The service supports Azure file and Blob storage, Box, Google Drive and VMware vSphere.

The entirely bootstrapped company is customer-funded through recurring – and growing – subscription revenues. Bourgeois told us: “HubStor proved it could build a SaaS product. Veritas will take it to the next level.”

Simon Jelley, general manager for Veritas Backup Exec, EndPoint Protection and SaaS Protection, told us: “It’s a great union and it’s about how we bring our enterprise-data services to the cloud.”

Geoff Bourgeois (left) and Gregg Campbell

Hubstor’s team will work in Jelley’s organisation inside Veritas. We can expect integration efforts between Veritas software and Hubstor’s technology.

Veritas is a veteran data protection business that faces the prospect of customers migrating to cloud-based rivals such as Clumio, Commvault Metallic, Druva, Cohesity and Rubrik.

A Druva executive who declined to be named because he was not authorised to speak to the press said Veritas’s purchase of Hubstor “is yet another validation of the popularity of the DPaaS (data protection-as-a-service) market, as well as how hard it is to get started in it.”

Bourgeois has stints at Iron Mountain, Mimosa and Autonomy on his CV, after which he joined startups ExchangeSavvy and Acaveo as a board member and CTO respectively. Campbell was also a board member at ExchangeSavvy and Chief Architect at Acaveo. He also spent time at Mimosa, Iron Mountain and Autonomy.