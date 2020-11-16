Hitachi Vantara fires up second round of layoffs in a year. Third round is in the wings

Hitachi Vantara, the leading data storage vendor, has implemented a big round of layoffs, its second in 2020. Up to 1000 staff were laid off in the week beginning 19 October, according to our sources. Company insiders are bracing themselves for another round early next year.

An Hitachi Vantara spokesperson confirmed the job cuts had affected “various departments and locations around the world” but said the numbers affected were “much smaller than the number you mentioned”.

The spokesperson declined to reveal the actual number, adding: “Of course, no matter how many were impacted, these were difficult decisions for the company, and we are doing everything we can to make the transition as easy as possible for the affected employees and teams.”

Last week we reported the departure of CMO Jonathan Martin and Digital Solutions President Brad Surak. We have since learned that CFO Catriona Fallon and Chief Product Officer Sanjay Chikarmane have also left the company.

Hitachi Vantara’s two business units, Digital Infrastructure and Digital Solutions, were formed via the merger of Hitachi’s storage subsidiary Hitachi Vantara with Hitachi Consulting. This reorg completed in January and led to a big round of layoffs affecting up to 1500 staff.

New CEO Gajen Kandiah, who joined the company from Cognizant in July, has outlined his strategic priorities for Hitachi Vantara in this blog.