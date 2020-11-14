Veeam and Pure snapped up the top two Kubernetes DP suppliers

Pure Storage bought Portworx in September and Veeam bought Kasten last month, to establish an early lead in Kubernetes data protection, according to GigaOm.

Enrico Signoretti, author of The GigaOm Radar for Kubernetes Data Protection, published this week, has reviewed a dozen vendors, classifying products into three categories. These are: traditional products that now support Kubernetes; cloud-native storage with data protection capabilities; and cloud-native data protection. The report examines how these can be deployed in hybrid and multi-clouds or as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) .

The Radar diagram above shows Robin joining Portworx and Kasten as leaders. Signoretti said the report illustrates the typical characteristics of a new market, with a number of startups leading the pack. “Established vendors are still far from the bull’s-eye but are working quickly to bridge the gap with the leaders.”

Three traditional vendors are adapting existing products to support Kubernetes protection – Commvault, HYCU and IBM. Cloud-native storage suppliers include Arrikto, MayaData, Portworx and Robin. Suppliers that offer cloud-native data protection include Arrikto, Commvault, Druva, Veeam-Kasten, MayaData, Portworx, Trilio, Velero and Zerto.

“Containers and Kubernetes are dramatically different from legacy technologies, such as virtual machines and hypervisors, and traditional data protection solutions aren’t up to the task,” Signoretti writes.

That task is more than basic backup, with products needing to provide “application and data mobility, improve security, and simplify DevOps processes with copy data management.”

Data management is becoming an important feature in this market, particularly for sophisticated users, he writes. They wish to replicate applications to remote sites or from on-premises to a public cloud, and also make application copies and clones.

This is a fast-developing market and a future edition of the report will likely cover many more suppliers. For instance, traditional and important data protection vendors such as Dell EMC and Veritas are not included. However, Dell EMC’s PowerProtect recently added Kubernetes capabilities, and Veritas NetBackup, Catalogic CloudCasa, and Cohesity can also protect containers.