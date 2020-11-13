Catalogic enters the Kubernetes backup fray with CloudCasa

Catalogic Software, the copy data management vendor, is expanding into containerised app backup.

The new cloud-native SaaS, called CloudCasa, supports Kubernetes and Red Hat OpenShift clusters and is built using Kubernetes. It is platform agnostic and, as well as OpenShift, provides backup for VMware Tanzu and Amazon, Google, Microsoft and IBM Kubernetes services.

Catalogic COO Sathya Sankaran said in a press statement: “Kubernetes has been the driver of the single largest shift in the data protection ecosystem in recent years… CloudCasa is truly disruptive and allows unlimited CSI snapshots as well as backup of cluster metadata and container resources to our managed storage for free.”

CloudCasa backups from and restores to clusters deployed on-premises and in the cloud. Data is always encrypted, in transit and at rest. Automatic scaling and unlimited cloud storage at the user’s disposal.

The company wants us to understand that CloudCasa is not a retrofit of any existing backup appliance software but a “reimagination of backups leveraging Catalogic’s proven expertise in snapshot and copy data management across multiple storage vendors.”

Su casa es CloudCasa?

Ken Barth

Ken Barth, Catalogic’s CEO, said: “The launch of CloudCasa is a game changer for Catalogic, its customers, and those in need of data protection and disaster recovery for Kubernetes. It’s truly a subscribe and use solution, so elegant, and an answer to a pain point in the burgeoning Kubernetes market.”

Game changer? Maybe for Catalogic but we note the company is somewhat late to the container backup game. Players already on the field include Clumio, Commvault, Dell PowerProtect, Druva, Pure’s Portworx and Veeam’s Kasten. Some, like Kasten, are already shipping third generation product. Catalogic, with a v1.0 offering, will need to provide a better functionality than these suppliers.

CloudCasa launches next week as a public beta at KubeCon +. It will be generally available through public cloud marketplaces and marketplaces of popular distributions such as RedHat OpenShift, SUSE Rancher and VMware Tanzu.

The initial free offering has no limits on clusters or worker nodes per user or organisation. Backup retention is a maximum of 30 days, and more premium plans are in the offing.