Kasten now supports multi-cluster Kubernetes deployments

Kasten has announced the third major version of its K10 containerised backup application to support groups of Kubernetes clusters and users.

K10 provides containerised data protection from an application point of view and features backup, migration and disaster recovery. V3.0 supports multi-cluster Kubernetes deployments and multi-tenant cloud environments.

Niraj Tolia

The containerised application deployment scene and associated Kubernetes cluster infrastructure is set to become larger in scale and more complicated to manage, monitor and operate. Managing at the cluster group level with groups of users will become a necessity.

Niraj Tolia, head of Kasten, which recently became a Veeam subsidiary, said: “We’re watching the growing dependence on multi-tenant Kubernetes deployments within singular enterprises before our eyes.”

Multi-tenant cloud environments and multi-cluster Kubernetes deployments are increasingly common in enterprises today, Kasten says. It cites VMware’s The State of Kubernetes 2020 survey, which reports about 20 per cent of enterprise K8s deployments have more than 50 clusters in production, and adoption is expected to accelerate.

New features in K10 3.0

Multi-cluster dashboard views to get get the aggregate and real-time status of parameters like the total number of clusters, policies, and applications,

Kubernetes-native security authentication for appropriate levels of access and action within and across clusters, helping support multi-tenancy,

Cross-cluster policy enforcement to simplify the management of backups at scale through automation.

Custom Cluster Group Definitions so users can create their own groupings so global policies can be distributes to any logical group of clusters with the click of a button.

Individual Cluster Shifting to search for an individual cluster and define and operate on policies specific only to that cluster.