Micron said to be mulling action against Chinese DRAM maker CXMT – report

According to reports along the Korea supply chain, Micron Technology has told DRAM module manufacturers that DRAM chips being developed by China-based ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) might infringe its patents.

ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) is building 8Gbit LPDDR4 chips. It was founded in 2016 and is based in Hefei city, in China’s Anhui province, and was previously known as Innotron. CXMT has a capacity of 40,000 wafers per month and uses a 19nm process. It plans to start manufacturing with a more advanced 17nm process by the end of the year.

CXMT plant.

CXMT signed a licence agreement with Rambus for DRAM patent access in April. This followed a December 2019 agreement with Wi-LAN for access to Qimonda-developed DRAM IP.

Back in 2017, Micron sued China’s Fujian Jin Hua (JHICC) regarding it using Micron IP obtained illegally by Taiwan-based UMC.

There has been speculation that the US could target CXMT with sanctions concerning exports of US-originated semiconductor technology. Any Micron legal action would then add to CXMT’s problems, and hinder China’s road to achieving DRAM manufacturing self-sufficiency.