Hitachi Vantara packs Optane into HCI systems

Hitachi Vantara has updated its hyperconverged infrastructure systems with faster processors.

Loosely speaking, the company’s Unified Compute Platform (UCP) HC and RS lines are similar to Dell EMC’s VxRail and VxRack.

Speed is a key aspect of the upgraded HCI set. All the new HC boxes except one support Optane in Persistent Memory (DIMM form) to expand memory, and in SSD form for use as a cache tier. The GPU-supporting V225G supports Optane in SSD form only.

The UCP HC line features clusters of up to 64 x 1U and 2U nodes – Hitachi Vantara servers with Cascade Lake Xeon Refresh processors. Different models support all-flash, all-NVMe flash, and hybrid flash/disk storage media. All the models support vSphere and vSAN.

The RS line, positioned as a software-defined data centre (SDDC) product, supports 4,256 HC nodes in one to eight racks. It includes built-in Cisco Nexus switches plus public cloud support, and works with VMware Cloud Foundation and Nutanix.

Hitachi has also updated its HCI management software. The upgrade includes faster provisioning, certified SAP HANA support and consumption-pricing options.