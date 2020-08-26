NetApp layoffs hit Solidfire hard

NetApp is laying off up to 700 people, with Solidfire engineers taking a big hit.

More than 100 staff at a NetApp Solidfire facility in Colorado have lost their jobs, according to our sources. Overall, the impact has been greatest on field sales teams, with HCI (Hyper-converged infrastructure) and alliances also hit.

There are many anonymous comments on Thelayoff.com, some of which discuss a 5.5 per cent headcount layoff, and others a large layoff impact on Solidfire all-flash array business, which NetApp bought in 2015. For example, “Finally the trigger is pulled on a failed acquisition. The Solidfire acquisition was a total failure and has been known internally for years.”

According to one B&F source, NetApp sales reps tend to turn HCI sales leads into ONTAP sales, with some 86 per cent of HCI leads converted to NetApp filers.

