Cohesity speeds up flash performance, hangs out with more hardware vendors

Cohesity has accelerated its software with ‘I/O Boost’, a flash technology that, it says, improves backup and access performance by two-to-eight times compared with disk drives.

Matt Waxman.

Matt Waxman, VP of product management, said: “The Cohesity DataPlatform with I/O Boost makes flash even more affordable, while meeting increasingly demanding SLAs for backup, recovery, file and object services, and data insights.”

I/O Boost intelligently places data and metadata on a server’s directly-connected NVMe SSDs, the company says, striping data across physical media and enhancing the durability and cost-effectiveness of the SSDs through global wear-levelling. It also enables parallel access to metadata and data for faster overall storage IO.

This accelerates metadata-intensive operations such as dedupe, replication, backup, etc. for faster data protection and disaster recovery. The technology optimises QoS policies, thresholds, and dynamically throttles data management tasks for predictable application performance across workloads.

Playing with the Big Boys now

Cohesity, a secondary data hyperconverger, has teamed with Cisco and HPE to enable some of their servers to the flash-optimised Cohesity Data Platform (CDP) software. The Cisco UCS C220 M5 and HPE ProLiant DL360 G10 are 1RU systems with 10 slots for NVMe drives. HPE is OEMing the Cohesity software while Cisco has added it to its general price lis. Cisco and HPE channel partners can each sell the combined products.

Cisco said its HyperFlex hyperconverged software can run on the same server as Cohesity CDP, providing a happy convergence of hyperconverged appliance and hyperconverged data management software.

Cohesity has also certified Dell PowerEdge R640 and Intel R1208WF 1U x 8 NVMe drive slots to run the updated CDP software.

These hardware partnerships follow closely behind the Pure-Cohesity FlashRecover tie-in, announced earlier this month.

