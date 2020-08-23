This week in storage with Lenovo, NetApp, and more

This week Lenovo and NetApp bundles, edge-focused TrueNAS boxes,, and faster-than-ever OpenEBS storage from MayaData. We’ll start with Lenovo and NetApp getting in a bundle.

Lenovo and NetApp expand bundled offerings

Lenovo has teamed up with NetApp to sell server and ONTAP storage bundles to UK small and medium-sized businesses. Kristian Kerr, NetApp VP for the EMEA Partner Organisation, said: “The data and storage market in this segment is a massive revenue opportunity that we can best address together.”

The bundles are based on Lenovo’s all-flash storage portfolio, including the ThinkSystem DM Series powered by NetApp ONTAP and the ThinkSystem DE Series powered by SAN OS, NetApp’s software for its E-Series arrays.

iXsystems gets edgy

iXsystems has launched the TrueNAS Mini X storage appliance for edge deployments. The appliance is positioned above the company’s Mini E system and uses the same TrueNAS Core v12 software as the company’s top-of-the-range M60 NAS filer, also announced this week.

The Mini X packs up to 85TB of HDD and SSD capacity across a 10GbitE networks link and the chassis has seven hot-swap drive bays. There are two models the Mini X and the Mini X+

The Mini X has 4 x RJ45 GbitE ports, 4 Atom CPUcores, 16GB to 32GB of DDR4 ECC memory, and the same USB 3.1 connectivity, and RJ45 IPMI remote management interface. The Mini X+ spec differ with two RJ45 10GbitE ports, eight Atom cores and 32GB-64GB of DDR4 ECC memory,

Pricing starts at $699 for the Mini X. A 70TB TrueNAS Mini X+ retails for under $3500 and up to 50TB of SSDs can be added for extra performance.

The Mini X and X+ systems can be purchased in fixed configurations at Amazon, custom configured at www.truenas.com, or via any TrueNAS partner.

OpenEBS goes faster with MayaStor

OpenEBS with a MayaStor software engine is faster than Portworx, Gluster and Ceph with mixed read and write IOPs, according to test runs by Jakub Pavlik. He is the director of engineering at Volterra, a cloud services startup.

MayaStor is a cloud-native storage engine from MayaData. It can use NVMe SSDs and is included as an option in OpenEBS open source software. OpenEBS provides container-attached storage to Kubernetes-orchestrated containers.

The software comprises a series of containers able to deliver per workload storage. Here is Pavlik’s chart, enlarged:

News shorts

Acronis has announced TrueImage 2021 for home users, prosumers, and small businesses. It includes real-time anti-malware protection, on-demand anti-virus scans, web filtering, and videoconference protection.

Asigra has announced the general availability of Asigra Cloud Backup with Deep Multi-Factor Authentication. Deep MFA provides mission-critical layers of protection to secure policy settings and control to prevent backup data deletions or malicious encryption caused by malware (including ransomware), competitors or human error.

Datadobi is working with Melillo Consulting to provide data migration for Melillo’s healthcare customers. The two have moved over 1.2PB of data already for healthcare companies. One migration project set to take two years, was completed in less than three months using Datadobi software.

Gajen Kandiah.

Hitachi Vantara has recruited Gajen Kandiah from Cognizant as its CEO. His predecessor Toshiaki Tokunaga retains his role as chairman of the Board. Kandiah blogs that Hitachi V will continue to focus on selling storage as part of its overall intelligent industry systems business, saying this makes Hitachi V unique.

Kasten, a Kubernetes backup vendor, has updated the K10 Enterprise Data Management Platform with more automation, better infrastructure portability and improved self-service options. And in not very related news the company has published a downloadable comic title “Phippy in Space” eBook to explain its protection features for containerised storage.

Nebulon is developing a Kubernetes CSI driver for its cloud-defined, DPU-enhanced server SAN storage. Nebulon ON uses cloud-analytics to allow Kubernetes admins to self-service provision and manage their entire Kubernetes stack all while using the workflows they are familiar with in the public cloud. Nebulon’s single GraphQL-based API endpoint and template driven engine allows cluster administrators to configure a Kubernetes installation and then remain completely hands off while application developers self-serve infrastructure. Read more in a blog.

NordSec has added a cloud storage option for Nordlocker file encryption. Files get encrypted with a simple drag and drop. Users can keep encrypted files on their device or move them to the cloud. Cloud storage synchronises user data across multiple devices.

Nutanix has enlisted Intel’s help to better support the chip giant’s technologies in its software stack. The two companies have set up an ‘Innovation Lab’ to do the heavy lifting, which is “actively working on critical projects to better equip our customers and [has] already made progress in several priority areas,” Tarkan Maner, chief commercial officer at Nutanix, said in this week’s launch announcement. The companies are to jointly establish physical labs – with both on-site and remote access – but have not indicated locations at time of writing.

Storage Made Easy‘s Enterprise File Fabric can now launch directly from Azure Marketplace. The UK company says its data management software unifies siloed filesystems and object storage including Azure Files and Azure Blob Storage into a single easily managed infrastructure.

StorMagic this week announced its new SvSAN’s Witness as a Service (WaaS) is available through StorMagic Cloud Services. WaaS delivers 100 per cent uptime for edge and small data centre environments and supports 1,000 locations per instance. SvSAN now also includes software RAID-10, to protect customers’ edge servers that cannot accommodate onboard hardware RAID.

Parallel file system software shipper WekaIO has added a Kubernetes CSI plug-in to its WekaFS software. This is downloadable from GitHub.