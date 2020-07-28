Robin.io automates stateful Kubernetes migrations

Kubernetes enables stateless containerised app movement between clouds but not stateful ones. Each cloud has its own method of automation, deployment, and monitoring for stateful apps – and that makes app migration difficult.

“No one has effectively solved this problem until now,” says Partha Seetala, founder and CEO of Robin.io, a cloud automation startup. His company has launched a service on the Robin Platform that “makes it possible to move stateful applications across clouds to support SLAs, latency, cost and other critical business objectives”.

The technology extends Kubernetes with a three-stage process:

Create application-level snapshot on the source cloud that captures all metadata, configuration, and data at a point in time.

Push the snapshot to a global repository accessible to all clouds in their infrastructure.

Pull the snapshot from the global repository to the target cloud and recreate the application, along with its data and exact configuration

The push and pull operations use a single command or click.

Blocks & Files thinks containerised app portability between multiple public clouds and private clouds will become table stakes for suppliers offering stateful application support. Think Nutanix and VMware, for example.