Robin.io automates stateful Kubernetes migrations

Kubernetes enables stateless containerised app movement between clouds but not stateful ones. Each cloud has its own method of automation, deployment, and monitoring for stateful apps – and that makes app migration difficult.
“No one has effectively solved this problem until now,” says Partha Seetala, founder and CEO of Robin.io, a cloud automation startup. His company has launched a service on the Robin Platform that “makes it possible to move stateful applications across clouds to support SLAs, latency, cost and other critical business objectives”.
The technology extends Kubernetes with a three-stage process:
- Create application-level snapshot on the source cloud that captures all metadata, configuration, and data at a point in time.
- Push the snapshot to a global repository accessible to all clouds in their infrastructure.
- Pull the snapshot from the global repository to the target cloud and recreate the application, along with its data and exact configuration
The push and pull operations use a single command or click.
Check out a video and read a blog to learn more.
Comment
Blocks & Files thinks containerised app portability between multiple public clouds and private clouds will become table stakes for suppliers offering stateful application support. Think Nutanix and VMware, for example.