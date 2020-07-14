Omdia identifies HCI leaders. But where is Nutanix?

Omdia, a tech analyst firm, forecasts the global hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) market will grow from $11bn in 2019 to more than $60bn in 2023.

It has a taken a new slant on rating hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) vendors, dividing suppliers into leaders and challengers. Omdia classifies Cisco, Dell, NetApp and VMware as leaders because they “recorded more than 60 per cent of sub-category scores above the cohort average compared to challengers with less than 50 per cent.”

Also, the “clear observation is that the difference between a hardware or software approach to HCI does not show one is better than the other, says Roy Illsley, Omdia chief analyst, IT & enterprise.

Little sets Cisco, Dell, and VMware apart at the moment, according to Omdia NetApp, the fourth leader, slightly separated from this group. But where is where is Nutanix in this assessment? It seems an odd omission and we have asked Omdia why Nutanix has been excluded.

This Omdia diagram shows the difference between the solutions remains relatively small with the standard deviation between the leader to the lowest ranked vendor being just over 1.2 in the unweighted average.

Omdia’s chart shows vendors positioned in a 2D space by assessments of their overall execution and technology, with the circle or bubble size denoting their market impact.

In terms of market impact as generally understood – i.e. revenue share – Omdia’s assessment is quite different from IDC’s storage tracker findings.

IDC HCI vendor market revenue share numbers.

Omdia classifies Fujitsu, Hitachi Vantara, HPE and Lenovo as challengers. HCI vendors such as DataCore, Scale Computing and Pivot3 do not appear. There is no distinction in the chart between HPE’s SimpliVity and its Nimble dHCI products.

We’re told the separation between the leaders and challengers in the HCI solutions market was a maximum of 1.2 standard deviation on average, demonstrating that the HCI market is differentiated by a number of small features and capabilities.

Example of a bell curve and standard deviations.

A standard deviation is a measure of how much an item or group of items differ from the mean value of the whole group on some measurement scale with a bell-shaped curve of values. It certainly sounds quantitatively and statistically rigorous, albeit being based on analyst’s qualitative assessments of a vendor’s position on whatever criteria were being used.

Omdia has not published its assessment criteria, but mention latency, data sovereignty and scale. It declares the HCI market remains immature, but leadership is forming. Both IDC and Gartner have identified HCI leaders in their research for many quarters.

Gartner HCI vendor view, November 2019. See the leaders?

The HCI report is part of Omdia’s IT Ecosystem & Operations Intelligence Service and is available to subscribers only.

Omdia is the newly rebranded name for various tech analyst businesses owned by Informa, the UK events and publishing giant. These include Ovum, Heavy Reading and Tractica and a technology research portfolio acquired from IHS Markit.