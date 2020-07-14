VCs fill Nasuni war chest for acquisitions and other adventures

Cloud file storage and collaboration startup Nasuni has scored £$25m additional funding plus a $15m credit facility for acquisitions and strategic projects.

The valuation is undisclosed but is higher than the previous capital raise, Nasuni said. The company bagged $25m last year and says it hasn’t dipped into this yet. Total funding stands at $169m.

CEO Paul Flanagan said today: “Closing major funding during these times of economic uncertainty is a testament to the promise that our investors see in Nasuni.”

What’s got investors fired up is that Covid-19 lockdowns and stay-at-home orders means organisations have to deliver file access to workers’ home offices and remote sites. Step forward Nasuni with its cloud file services and remote access.

Andres Rodriguez, Nasuni founder and CTO, says: “As all organisations continue to navigate these uncertain times, one thing is becoming clearer than ever before – businesses need the cloud. Physical data centre have become a liability.”

Board member David Campbell, a Goldman Sachs MD, said in a prepared statement: “The pandemic has forced enterprise IT to accelerate moving their file infrastructure to the cloud, and Nasuni allows them seamless data access globally from both the cloud and the data centre. Nasuni is in a great position to expand and become the market leader not just for cloud file storage, but for all enterprise file storage.”

He said Nasuni’s data capacity under management is growing over 50 per cent annually and the company has clocked up net expansion rate of greater than 115 per cent in each of the last five years.

Software update

Nasuni today released V8.8 of Nasuni’s Cloud File Services. The software update is certified with Windows Virtual Desktop and includes cloud migration and edge capabilities and added ransomware protection.

New edge availability and health monitoring capabilities enable Nasuni to detect and correct issues before user file access is affected. Edge caching appliances can also run in cloud regions, eliminating the need to cache file data on-premises.

There is active-active global file locking servers across APJ, EMEA and the USA., increasing the resiliency and performance of remote file locking and file synchronisation.

V8.8 provides more performance for Nasuni file shares hosted in Azure through support for Azure Ultra Disk and Premium SSD tiers.

Nasuni supports Amazon’s Snowball Edge device to aid file migration to AWS. It says its Continuous File Versioning technology can recover untarnished files when a customer has a ransomware attack, in hours or minutes.