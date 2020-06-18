Intel launches gen 2 Optane DIMMs

Intel has announced second generation Optane Persistent Memory DIMMs with the same capacity as gen 1 but faster IO. The company has also launched new SSDs.

Intel said the PMEM 200 series is optimised for use with gen 3 Xeon 4-socket processing systems, which also launched today.

The Optane PMEM 200 series DIMMs come in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB capacities and their sequential bandwidth is up to 8.10GB/sec for reads and 3.15GB/sec for writes. The first generation series runs up to 6.8GB/sec reading and can reach 2.3GB/sec writes.

We calculate the PMEM 200 is around 19 per cent faster at reads and 37 per cent faster at writes. On average, there is 25 per cent higher memory bandwidth overall, according to Intel. That’s a benefit of using 4-layer XPoint, instead of the 2 layers in gen 1.

Endurance varies with capacity. 128GB = 292 petabytes written; 256GB = 497PBW; 512GB = 410PBW. For comparison, the gen 1 256GB capacity product has a 360PBW rating.

Intel says the PMem 200 series provides up to 4.5TB of memory per socket for data intensive workloads (e.g. in-memory databases, dense virtualisation, analytics, and HPC.)

3D NAND SSDs

The new data centre D7-P5500 and P5600 SSDs are U.2 format drives, built with 96-layer 3D NAND in TLC cell format and an NVMe interface running across PCIe Gen 4 with 4 lanes. The P5500 has a 1 drive write per day endurance while the P5600 has a 3DWPD rating, making it better suited to heavier write workloads.

Available capacities are 1.92TB, 3.84TB and 7.68TB for the P5500. The P5600 needs to over-provision for extended endurance, and so available capacities come in lower at 1.6TB, 3.2TB and 6.4TB.

The PCE gen 4 links should enable high performance. The P5500 and P5600 deliver 7GB/sec when sequential reading and 4.3GB/sec when writing. Both drives provide up to 1 million random read IOPS, with the P5500 delivering up to 230,000 random write IOPS and P5600 providing up to 260,000 random write IOPS.

The Optane Persistent Memory 200 series and D7-P5500 and P5600 3D NAND SSDs are available today.