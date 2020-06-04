Snowflake climbs into embed with Salesforce

Snowflake has snuggled closer to its investor Salesforce with two tools that link their cloud-native systems.

The integrations enable customers to export Salesforce data to Snowflake and query it with Salesforce’s Einstein Analytics and Tableau applications. The idea is that enterprises should have a single repository for all their data.

Einstein Analytics Output Connector for Snowflake lets customers move their Salesforce data into the Snowflake data warehouse alongside data from other sources. Joint customers can consolidate all their Salesforce data in Snowflake. Automated data import keeps the Snowflake copy up to date.

Tableau dashboard

Einstein Analytics Direct Data for Snowflake enables users to run queries in their Snowflake Salesforce repository. The queries can also run data from other sources such as business applications, mobile apps, web activity, IoT devices, and datasets acquired through the Snowflake Data Marketplace and Private Data Exchange.

Einstein Analytics Output Connector for Snowflake will be available for customers later this year. Einstein Analytics Direct Data for Snowflake is in open beta and will also be generally available later this year.

Salesforce was a co-lead investor in Snowflake’s $479m funding round earlier this year, so it is literally invested in Snowflake’s success.