HPE straps SimpliVity booster to CTERA file services

HPE and CTERA have strengthened their partnership so that all HPE SimpliVity HCI customers can run CTERA’s file services software and “replace aging NAS systems and securely connect remote users wherever they are”.

CTERA File for HPE SimpliVity offers CTERA’s software-defined SMB and NFS filer and 90-day subscription to a CTERA cloud service that includes elastic cloud scaling and multi-site collaboration. At the end of the 90 days, users may extend the hybrid cloud service or simply keep the local filer.

According to CTERA chief strategy officer Oded Nagel, the covid-19 pandemic has provided more impetus to deliver secure file access services to remote users. With the extension, remote SimpliVity users can get access to remote office file services and virtual desktop infrastructure.

SimpliVity is HPE’s hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI) system that uses HPE servers. Ever keen to partner and sell its server hardware, HPE has alighted on CTERA as a way of shifting more SimpliVity tin, as Blocks & Files understands it, while CTERA gets access to HPE’s channel and customer base.

HPE storage and storage software partnerships

CTERA Networks supplies cloud file storage gateway and collaboration software using a global filesystem, with added security features. It announced a reselling deal with HPE in March 2019 whereby its Edge X Series had CTERA software running on 2-node SimpliVIty hardware

That partnership also involved HPE selling the CTERA software portfolio as part of its HPE Complete program on top of HPE hardware and in combination with 3PAR and Scality.

All this has provided the foundation for extending CTERA software availability to the entire SimpliVity customer base.