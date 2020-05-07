Datrium extends VMware DRaaS to edge and ROBO

Datrium has made its DRaaS with VMware Cloud on AWS disaster recovery service for VMware available to edge and remote office and branch office (ROBO) sites.

The company enables a data centre VMware site to failover to the VMware Cloud on AWS if it is afflicted with a ransomware attack or other disaster. Datrium spins up the VMs and runs them there until the data centre disaster is fixed. The VMs then failback to the now clean data centre.

In a blog, Datrium CTO Sazzala Reddy said the company is “now extending that product to protect edge sites by enabling enterprises to store backups both locally and in the cloud, giving them the choice of recovery path based on WAN bandwidth. It’s a modern disaster recovery software for edge environments and remote office/branch office (ROBO) deployments.”

Datrium software runs in the edge or ROBO site – it is downloadable to third party on-premises systems. The technology is based on immutable snapshots that are sent to the AWS VMware Cloud facility.

IT staff can “create an onsite backup copy of data, and they can recover locally or failover on demand to Datrium DRaaS with VMware Cloud on AWS, in the event of a ransomware attack or other disasters.” Recovery can be a single-click operation, using runbook automation.

There can be hundred or thousands of edge sites, all managed via a central SaaS portal, Reddy says. “Datrium DRaaS for Edge environments is easy to use, safe and secure, low cost, and low touch.”

Datrium has also extended VMware coverage with Datrium DRaaS Connect for VMware workloads running on HCI, SAN and NAS systems.

We are told Datrium will support the Azure cloud by the end of the year. We might expect that the company will support Hyper-V virtualized servers by then.

