Commvault sues Cohesity and Rubrik

Commvault is sueing both Cohesity and Rubrik for infringing its patents; up to seven of them.

The lawsuits have been filed in the Delaware federal court and the patents relate to data management technologies including cloud, data deduplication, snapshots, search, security and virtualisation.

Warren Mondschein, Commvault’s General Counsel, said: “Commvault is not a litigious company but given this clear patent infringement by Cohesity and Rubrik, we have a responsibility to file these lawsuits – we must stand up for our innovation and intellectual property,” in a supplied quote.

Commvault alleges in general that Rubrik and Cohesity have impermissibly appropriated Commvault-patented inventions in their products to short-circuit the development process and minimise the investment necessary for them to have competitive products. It wants injunctive relief to stop them doing it plus monetary damages for the infringement.

Specifically the lawsuits claim that Cohesity has infringed and continues to infringe at least one claim of U.S. Patent Nos. 7,725,671, 7,840,533, 8,762,335, 9,740,723, 10,210,048, and 10,248,657, and Rubrik has infringed and continues to infringe at least one claim of U.S. Patent Nos. 7,725,671, 7,840,533, 8,447,728, 9,740,723, 10,210,048, and 10,248,657

All three companies are involved in data protection and management, with Commvault being a long-established vendor and the other two being fast-growing and well-funded new kids on the block. They are each competing for hybrid cloud data protection and management business with backup as a means of protecting customers’ data and amassing it for management.