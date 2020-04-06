Lightbits Labs: HCI systems needlessly chew up SSD budgets

Lightbits Labs, an all-flash array startup, claims VMware vSAN HCI systems need external SANs to use flash memory properly. Without this arrangement, the company says, HCI users utilise just 15 to 25 per cent of their flash capacity and waste 50 to 85 per cent of their flash spend.

VMware is developing a TCP driver which will enable Lightbits’ SAN array to integrate with vSAN.

At a press briefing last week, Kam Eshghi, VP of strategy and business development at Lightbits Labs, told us: “We can be disaggregated storage for HCI … and can serve multiple vSAN clusters.”

“VMware is developing in-line TCP drivers. [They’re] not in production yet. … More to come… The same applies to other HCI offerings. More details this summer.”

Lightbits has built an NVMe-oF all-flash array that uses TCP/IP as the transport medium, and runs LightOS, its own operating system.

Eshghi said the first NVMe-over Fabric systems used RDMA over converged and costly lossless Ethernet (ROCE). With NVMe-over TCP, existing TCP/IP cabling can be used to save costs. This affords NVMe-oF performance and latency, albeit at a few microseconds slower than ROCE.

Accessing servers need an operating system with an NVMe/TCP driver and the ability to talk to the SAN as if it is directly-attached storage. For the fastest IO response, Lightbits servers can be fitted with a LightField FPGA accelerator card, using a PCIe slot.

Why does VMware’s vSAN need Lightbits Lab’s SAN array – or indeed any external SAN? The whole point of hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) is to remove the complexity of external – aka ‘disaggregated’ – SAN storage and replace it with simpler IT building blocks. Clustered HCI systems combine server, hypervisor, storage and networking into single server-based boxes, and performance and capacity scale out by adding more boxes to the HCI cluster.

As performance needs have grown, HCI cluster nodes have started using flash SSD storage. In the industry’s ceaseless quest to gain more cost-effective and higher-density flash, SSD technology in recent years has progressed from MLC (2bits/cell) flash to TLC (3bits/cell) and QLC (4bits/cell).

According to Lightbits, TLC and QLC flash are problematic because SSD endurance – capacity for repeated writes – is much lower than the earlier generation MLC. Flash capacity must be managed carefully to prevent needless writes that diminish the SSD’s working life.

SSD controllers incorporate Flash Translation Layer (FTL) software which translates incoming server IO requests such as logical block addresses into concepts that the SSD can manage, such as pages, etc. The FTL formats outgoing data into terms that the server can understand and manages the drive’s capacity to minimise writes.

Global Flash Translation Layer

Eshghi said Lightbits arrays manage drive capacity more efficiently by using a global FTL that works across all the SSDs. To preserve the life of smaller drives, IOs can be redirected to drives with the biggest capacity.

In an HCI system, the SSDs are all directly attached to individual server nodes, according to Lightbits. The company argues the servers cannot afford the CPU cycles required to run FTL endurance enhancing routines across all drives. Also, it is impractical to operate a global FTL across all the HCI server node’s directly-attached flash storage.

Therefore, the only way to manage the flash properly is to put a bunch of it in a disaggregated SAN that is linked to the HCI nodes.

Eshghi said Lightbits technology works particularly well with cloud-native apps and also NoSQL, in-memory and distributed applications such as Cassandra, mongoDB, MySQL, PostgreSQL, RocksDB and Spark. These apps all suffer from poor flash utilisation, long recoveries from failed drives and flash endurance issues.

Working with VMware

Lightbits Labs does not claim its fast NVMe-oF storage is necessarily faster or superior than its competitors. It argues instead that its global FTL is so good that it is worth breaking the HCI rule – ‘no external storage’.

The argument Lightbits makes is strong enough for VMware to work with the company to make Lightbits’ disaggregated SAN work with vSAN.

Eshghi pointed out that the company already has a relationship with VMware parent Dell Technologies, which offers a PowerEdge R740xd server preconfigured with Lightbits software. He said the relationship was strengthening so that Lightbits’ SAN could integrate with VMware’s vSAN.

He also referred us to a demo at VMworld in August 2019 where Lightbits showed how its technology could integrate with vSAN.

He said VMware is developing an in-line TCP/IP driver for vSAN and showed a slide (below) highlighting Lightbits SAN and its integration with vSAN.

From this we infer that Lightbits NVMe-oF TCP array will hook directly into a vSAN cluster and provide flash storage for the vSAN nodes.

Lightbits said vSAN users will be able disaggregate their hyperconverged infrastructure and scale storage and compute independently with no change to the vSAN management or user experience. vSAN users will benefit from NVMe-oF performance, enhanced SSD endurance, thin provisioning, wirespeed compression and erasure coding for fault tolerance.

Blocks & Files thinks Lightbits is positioning itself alongside HPE Nimble (dHCI), Datrium and NetApp as a disaggregated SAN supplier for HCI schemes. Lightbits implies its edge is TCP/IP integration with VMware’s vSAN and other HCI systems, and its clustered NVMe-oF TCP nodes.