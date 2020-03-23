Pure Storage loses third CMO in three years

Robson Grieve, Pure Storage chief marketing officer, has left the company after 14 months in post. He was the company’s third CMO in three years.

Pure is a fast-growing all-flash storage company. Our contact files for Pure list three CMOS and one fill-in person since 2017;

Robson Grieve – CMO from Jan 2019. Resigned from April.

Lisa Adam – temporary marketing person. VP Portfolio and Solutions Marketing, moved on to VP Service Provider Strategy and Marketing. Left in 2019 after less than 1 year.

Todd Forsythe – CMO from May 2017. Left August 2018. Joined Veritas March 2019.

Jonathan Martin – CMO from 23 Jun 2015. Leaving June 2017.

We hear from a source close to Pure that none of the original marketing team out together by VP Strategy Max Kixmoeller back in 2015 are still with the company.

Pure Storage sent us this statement: “Robson Grieve will be moving on from Pure in early April to pursue another opportunity. We appreciate all he has done for the company since joining and we wish him all the best. A search for his replacement is underway. Pure is stronger than ever and we are confident we have the right leadership team in place to execute our long-term vision.”

We understand on background that it was it was Grieve’s own decision to leave.

