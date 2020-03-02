Pure Storage has laid off staff

Pure Storage has laid off between 3 per cent and 4 per cent of its 3,400 staff according to reports, meaning 102 to 132 people.

Barrons reports 3 per cent and a poster in Thelayoff.com says 4 per cent.

A statement from Pure said: “As Pure continues to scale and maintain a record of high growth and innovation, we recently completed a workforce rebalancing initiative to align our employees with company priorities and areas that are strategic to the business. The employees affected by this initiative were encouraged to seek other open positions within the company and we also put support in place to aid them through the workforce transition if seeking a new role outside of Pure.”

In its latest Q4 results Pure reported sales revenue increased 17 per cent y/y to $492m, with record acquisition of 500 new customers. It was noticeable that Pure had its smallest quarterly loss in more than 20 quarters since the start of its fiscal 2015 year. at $4.65m. That implies careful cost control.

Recent leavers include;

Feb 2020 – Kyle Keller, founding mid-west sales engineer. Joined Sirius Computer Solutions as Sales Director.

Jan 2020 – Alex D’Anna (VP EMEA Sales Engineering). Joined Snowflake in same position.

Jan 2020 – Mike Canavan, VP Global Sales for FlashBlade. Joined Pavilion Data Systems as its Chief Revenue Officer.

There is no posting by Pure on the California WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) system up to February 25, 2020. There are more than 100 Pure Job openings on boards.greenhouse.io.