Backup and recovery users love Cohesity, Rubrik and Veaam more than most, according to Gartner survey

Which backup and recovery product should you buy? Gartner’s 2020 Peer Insights survey says Rubrik and Cohesity are the most lauded and popular suppliers, followed by Veeam, Veritas, Druva, NAKIVO and Dell EMC, each with hundreds of votes.

However a legacy VMWare product, VMware Data Protection gets a higher 100 per cent 5-star rating 0 but only from 2 voters. So too, do StorageCraft’s OneXafe, the Zerto IT Resilience Platform, Commvault’s HyperScale Appliance and Dell EMC’s Power Protect, all with a single vote apiece.

The Peer Insights survey is open to any enterprise user. Gartner asks them to rate their data centre backup and recovery product on a 1 star (low) to 5 star (top) scale. The analyst firm averages the ratings and counts the number of raters to provide the judgement of the wisdom of crowds. There are 42 products listed in the 2020 report and we have charted the top 20.

Here they are, positioned in a 2-axis chart using the averaged rating value (right-hand vertical axis) and number of raters or votes (left-hand vertical axis);

Blocks & Files-generated chart using Gartner numbers.

It’s a somewhat busy chart and we immediately notice that there is little correlation between the number of rating users and the rating of a product.

Rubrik Cloud Data Management gets top spot with 193 user votes and a 4.9 rating. The Cohesity DataProtect offering gets a 4.8 rating with 241 votes. Most votes – 248 – are cast for Veeam Backup & Replication and give it a 4.7 rating, making it third in the list.

However the Dell EMC Data Protection Suite gets a higher 4.8 rating, but from only 32 votes. And IBM’s Spectrum Protect Suite also gets a 4.8 rating from its mere 8 votes.

The Dell EMC Integrated Data Protection Appliance gets a 4.7 rating from 14 votes. Druva inSync gets a 4.7 from 97 votes, as does NAKIVO Backup & Replication with its 60 votes.

Gartner filters

Gartner publishes the complete list of 42 products and their suppliers as a freely-available document. This lists alphabetically the overall best suppliers for the upper-end mid-market (500 – 999 employees) and large-enterprise (1,000 staff or more) environments. They are Cohesity, Commvault, Dell EMC, Druva, Rubrik, Veeam and Veritas.

Gartner also makes filtered results available, listing the Customers’ Choices; the top suppliers and products alphabetically in four sub-categories. We understand that a vendor’s average review rating has to be higher than the overall median rating for the market as a whole to qualify for Customers’ Choice:

Customers’ Choice for Large Enterprise ($1bn – $10bn revenues): Cohesity, Veeam and Veritas.

Customers’ Choice for Midsize Enterprise ($50m – $1bn ): Cohesity, Druva, Rubrik, Veeam and Veritas.

Customers’ Choice for N America: Cohesity, Commvault, Dell EMC, Druva, Rubrik, Veeam, and Veritas.

Customers’ Choice for EMEA: Cohesity, Rubrik, and Veeam.