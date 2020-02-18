Google hybridises six storage vendors for the Anthos Kubernetes cloud

Google has announced the Anthos Ready Storage program for third-party on-premises storage suppliers.

Six vendors have qualified for the initial line-up: Dell EMC, HPE, NetApp, Portworx, Pure Storage and Robin.io.

Based on Kubernetes, Anthos is Google’s hybrid cloud. It enables containerised application workloads to be moved in any direction between Anthos environments on-premises and in the AWS, Azure and Google public clouds.

The overall Anthos idea is that customers can have a hybrid cloud Google Anthos-based environment with cloud-native applications moving between on-premises data centres and public clouds using a Kubernetes travelator, so to speak, and certified storage suppliers. These suppliers become Anthos supporters and sing the Anthos anthem.

Rayn Veerubhotla, Director, Partnerships, Google Cloud and Manu Batra, Product Manager, Google Cloud said in a blog today, that each company had:

Demonstrated core Kubernetes functionality including dynamic provisioning of volumes via open and portable Kubernetes-native storage APIs.

A proven ability to automatically manage storage across cluster scale-up and scale-down scenarios.

A simplified deployment experience following Kubernetes practices.

NetApp provides ONTAP unified file and block storage on all-flash and hybrid flash/disk arrays as well as object storage. Pure Storage supplies all-flash block (FlashArray) and object (FlashBlade) storage.

Portworx is a Kubernetes-based block storage provider while startup Robin.io has developed a a hyperconverged (compute+storage+networking) system, which extends Kubernetes with built-in storage, networking, and application management for Oracle databases and its ecosystem of applications such as WebLogic Server, Oracle RAC and EBS.